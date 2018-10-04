Still very much a work in progress, the present configuration for the lander is a single-stage craft using chemical rocket engines fueled by liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen to make them as light and efficient as possible. The lander would carry a crew of four plus a tonne of cargo to the surface for visits of up to a fortnight. This is because the two-week long lunar nights are still too big a challenge for astronauts, so they would also carry robots to handle night duties and other tasks by teleoperation from Gateway.