It will not take significant technological advances – no basic research. We already know how to build this kind of equipment. We only have to build it and test it. But the most important problem is that we do not know enough about the type of ice on the Moon yet, so we have not decided which set of extraction hardware we will want to build. We need to know if the ice is like a snow cone mixed with dirt, or is it a solid block of material, or is it dry soil mixed with golf-ball chunks of pure ice, or something else? We need to have robots on the lunar surface driving around measuring the physical state of the ice before we can decide.