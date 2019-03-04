"Today's dental restorations typically only last seven to 10 years before they fail. They crack under the pressure of chewing, or have gaps form between the filling and the tooth, which allow bacteria to seep in and a new cavity to form," says Assoc. Prof. Carmem Pfeifer, corresponding author of a paper on the research. "Stronger dental materials mean patients won't have to get fillings repaired or replaced nearly as often. This not only saves them money and hassle, but also prevents more serious problems and more extensive treatment."