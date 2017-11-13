Based on biometric analysis of the prints, it has been determined that the animal which made them must have been at least 35 m long (115 ft), weighed 35 to 40 tonnes (39 to 44 US tons), had an average stride of 2.8 m (9.1 ft) and traveled at about 4 km/h (2.5 mph). The dinosaur has been assigned to the new ichnospecies (a taxon based on tracks and not on anatomical remains) of Brontopodus plagnensis.