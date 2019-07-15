The Louis Moinet Memoris Only boasts a contemporary design of 147 components for the chronograph and 155 components for the Swiss-made automatic movement. Displaying hours, minutes, and seconds, as well as the chronograph function, the caliber is based around a two-part column wheel with each part indexed to one another. There are six columns on the top section linked to a cog base on the lower section, which positions the column wheel and controls its rotation. This allows the chronograph movement to use the monopusher and interact with the minutes hammer, blocking lever, and clutch.