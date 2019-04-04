Competition offers chance to spend a night in the LouvreView gallery - 6 images
Airbnb likes to drum up publicity with competitions offering off-the-wall (or even on-the-wall) experiences, like a night spent in BIG's Lego House, for example. Its latest competition offers one winner and their guest a night in Paris' famous Musée du Louvre, complete with private tour.
Though the Louvre originally opened as a museum during the French Revolution, back in 1793, its iconic main glass pyramid wasn't added until 1989 and this year marks the 30th anniversary of its completion.
Competition entrants are required to answer why they'd be the Mona Lisa's perfect guest. The winner, plus one guest, will be taken on a private tour around the museum by an art historian after it closes to the general public.
This will be followed by a drink in a lounge set up next to the Mona Lisa, then some food on a temporary dining area near the Venus de Milo, before finishing off with some music in Napoleon III's former apartment. Once the evening concludes, the winner and their guest will spend a night in a miniature version of the Louvre's pyramid, which will be installed within the main pyramid.
"We are happy to offer this unique and special experience for two people to stay in the museum overnight, in a bespoke pyramid shaped bedroom," says Anne-Laure Béatrix, Deputy Managing Director of the Louvre. "We know that many people would love the opportunity to wander alone at night through the Louvre and we want this to be a magical and unforgettable experience. With Airbnb's partnership, we hope to encourage more people to discover how truly accessible and inspiring the wonders of art can be."
If you'd like to try your luck, more details are available on Airbnb's website.
