"We are happy to offer this unique and special experience for two people to stay in the museum overnight, in a bespoke pyramid shaped bedroom," says Anne-Laure Béatrix, Deputy Managing Director of the Louvre. "We know that many people would love the opportunity to wander alone at night through the Louvre and we want this to be a magical and unforgettable experience. With Airbnb's partnership, we hope to encourage more people to discover how truly accessible and inspiring the wonders of art can be."