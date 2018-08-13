No-spill bottle is electronically activated by your lipsView gallery - 3 images
Opening the "sipping port" on a reusable bottle can be tricky, if you're drinking from it one-handed. If you just leave it open, though, the bottle's contents can slosh out as you drive, jog, etc. The Lyd bottle offers a solution, in the form of a lid that only opens when your lips are touching it.
Lyd's lid has an integrated touch sensor, powered by an onboard rechargeable battery.
When that sensor detects the user's lips touching any part of the lid, it withdraws a motorized internal stopper, allowing the liquid within to flow out from all around the edge of the lid – there's no having to locate a specific sipping spot. Once the user withdraws their lips, the stopper automatically goes back in place.
One wireless charge of the battery takes about four hours, and should reportedly be good for about two weeks of regular use. If that battery should run out between charges, the user can manually click the stopper in and out of place.
The bottle itself is of the vacuum-insulated double-walled stainless steel variety, and is being offered in 17 and 13-ounce sizes (503 and 384 ml). It's currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where a pledge of US$39 will get you the little one, and $44 is required for the big one – their planned retail prices are $69 and $79, respectively.
Assuming it reaches production, Lyd should ship to backers in November.
Sources: Kickstarter, Lyd
