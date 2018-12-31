Credit card-sized Lynx knife tucks a steel blade neatly into your walletView gallery - 10 images
A key goal when it comes to designing everyday carry items is combining maximum utility with minimum inconvenience, and the form of a credit card is proving an increasingly popular way to get the job done. The Lynx from Jho Knives is a titanium-coated implement shaped to slide in and out of a wallet for slicing and dicing when needed, with a stylish sheath to protect it and its surroundings from damage during transit.
The Lynx doesn't overdo it with fancy folding mechanisms and secondary tools. Rather, it is quite simply a card made from VG10 stainless steel with a sharp edge along one side claimed to be good for all your shaving, slicing and chopping needs. The opposite edge and half of the card is covered in perforations for easy gripping.
The knife has dimensions of 88 x 50 mm (3.4 x 2 in), with a thickness of 2 mm (0.08 in). When not in use, the card can be slipped into a protective sheath made from tear-proof and water-proof bitumized paper, which is still claimed to be compact enough to slide into your wallet.
Up for order from Jho Knives website, the Lynx is priced at US$95, with a beadblast finish rather than titanium coating also available as an option.
Source: Jho Knives
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more