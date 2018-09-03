"Eventually, our hope is to design the device so that it can even roll into something as small as a pen that you could carry in your shirt pocket," says Vertegaal. "More broadly, the MagicScroll project is also allowing us to further examine notions that 'screens don't have to be flat' and 'anything can become a screen.' Whether it's a reusable cup made of an interactive screen on which you can select your order before arriving at a coffee-filling kiosk, or a display on your clothes, we're exploring how objects can become the apps."