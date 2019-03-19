Interestingly, the researchers found that it only registered when the vertical component of the field was pointing downwards, and not when it was pointing up. This, they say, could be the brain actively processing the information and ignoring what it thinks is "unnatural." In the Northern Hemisphere, where the experiment was conducted, the Earth's geomagnetic field points down, so locals are used to that. One way to validate the find would be to repeat the experiment in the Southern Hemisphere, where local brains should exhibit the opposite pattern.