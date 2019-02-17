The Malibu Charming GT camper van may not meet the traditional definition of a "GT," but the van does exemplify long-distance touring comfort better than most any true GT out there. The new flagship in Malibu's van line gets brighter and more spacious thanks to a new cab-camper lounge. A flexi-bathroom, full kitchen and choice of bed make it a capable little camper ready to tour for weeks, months or even years. And if your heart is really set on the exhilarating ride promised by the "GT" in the name, you can always throw a mountain bike, surfboard, skis or other adventure gear into the spacious load area and get your fix outside of the van.

