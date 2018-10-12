Long-time New Atlas readers will surely be familiar with the mantis shrimp, the formidable marine crustaceans with powerful spear- or club-like forelimbs used to overwhelm their prey. But their limbs aren't their only remarkable feature. Their eyes are among the most advanced in the natural world, and researchers at the University of Illinois now think that their extreme sensitivity to both light and dark could help self-driving cars to see better in difficult conditions.