All of this ultimately suggests that, while marijuana is still primarily illegal in most parts of the world, it is unclear whether it's more damaging to a growing young brain than more commonly consumed, and legal, alcoholic drinks. More research is certainly needed to help better clarify the risk and actual damage that marijuana can wreak on young developing brains, so while we can be sure that marijuana is not harmless to an adolescent brain, we do not yet know exactly how harmful it actually is.