© 2020 New Atlas
Marine

Concept mega-yacht would let owner swan around in luxury

By Adam Williams
September 07, 2020
Concept mega-yacht would let o...
The Avanguardia is a purely conceptual design at the moment but designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini estimates that it would cost US$500 million to build
The Avanguardia is a purely conceptual design at the moment but designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini estimates that it would cost US$500 million to build
View 15 Images
The Avanguardia would host multiple Jet Capsules
1/15
The Avanguardia would host multiple Jet Capsules
The Avanguardia would include a solar panel array
2/15
The Avanguardia would include a solar panel array
The Avanguardia's "neck" would be a crane that could lower the smaller craft into the water
3/15
The Avanguardia's "neck" would be a crane that could lower the smaller craft into the water
The Avanguardia's swan-like neck would be lowered down into its middle when sailing
4/15
The Avanguardia's swan-like neck would be lowered down into its middle when sailing
The Avanguardia would measure 137 m (450 ft) in length
5/15
The Avanguardia would measure 137 m (450 ft) in length
The Avanguardia would feature a solar panel array
6/15
The Avanguardia would feature a solar panel array
The Avanguardia would be powered by a MTU Rolls-Royce Jet engine
7/15
The Avanguardia would be powered by a MTU Rolls-Royce Jet engine
The Avanguardia would include two helicopter pads
8/15
The Avanguardia would include two helicopter pads
The Avanguardia is a purely conceptual design at the moment but designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini estimates that it would cost US$500 million to build
9/15
The Avanguardia is a purely conceptual design at the moment but designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini estimates that it would cost US$500 million to build
The Avanguardia would feature a large swimming pool
10/15
The Avanguardia would feature a large swimming pool
The Avanguardia would accommodate up to 60 passengers in comfort
11/15
The Avanguardia would accommodate up to 60 passengers in comfort
The Avanguardia would have an estimated maximum cruising speed of 18 knots
12/15
The Avanguardia would have an estimated maximum cruising speed of 18 knots
Designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini imagines that the Avanguardia would have a crew of 10 for its operation and a staff of 12 to keep its occupants comfortable
13/15
Designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini imagines that the Avanguardia would have a crew of 10 for its operation and a staff of 12 to keep its occupants comfortable
The Avanguardia would feature a garage area to store some high-end cars
14/15
The Avanguardia would feature a garage area to store some high-end cars
The Avanguardia’s detachable head can be used as a watercraft to get to shore
15/15
The Avanguardia’s detachable head can be used as a watercraft to get to shore
View gallery - 15 images

The Jet Capsule isn't an ugly duckling by any means, but designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini imagines a beautiful swan with his latest creation, the Avanguardia. The mega-yacht would feature a small watercraft that would serve as a removable cockpit in this ambitious conceptual project.

The Avanguardia (Vanguard in English) is inspired by an unspecified Japanese Manga from the 1970s and its defining feature is that long "neck." The idea is that the neck would serve as a crane and could be used to safely deposit a smaller craft in the water when anchor's dropped, allowing it to be used to reach shore, for example. Interestingly, the neck would actually be placed in a lowered back position while sailing – so presumably the raised position depicted above would end up mostly being used for showing off at port.

"Due to an extendable crane/bridge located in the bow (front) in this case named 'neck,' the head can be dropped off and used as an auxiliary 16-meter [52-ft] boat," explains Lazzarini Design Studio. "During the sailing, the head 'control tower cockpit' adjusts its position by lowering in the middle of the mega-yacht body (like a swan, the neck goes in the middle of the wings)."

The Avanguardia would be powered by a MTU Rolls-Royce Jet engine
The Avanguardia would be powered by a MTU Rolls-Royce Jet engine

The yacht would measure 137 m (450 ft) in length and consist of five main decks. Lazzarini envisions it requiring a crew of 10 to maintain and a staff of 12 to keep up to 60 passengers suitably pampered. It would be powered by a MTU Rolls-Royce Jet engine, which would be able to push it to an estimated maximum cruising speed of 18 knots.

The rear deck would host a pair of Jet Capsules, which Lazzarini suggests could be used as an auxiliary propulsion system. There would also be a swimming pool, two helipads, and a garage that's shown with expensive cars installed in the renders. Additionally, a large solar panel array could be used to help with electricity needs, though there's no word on its capacity.

Such practicalities are really beyond the scope of this blue sky design anyway, which is purely conceptual at the moment – that is, unless it happens to catch the eye of some billionaire who decides to commission it. If that sounds like you, then set aside US$500 million, plus the operating budget of a small country to run the thing.

Source: Lazzarini Design Studio

View gallery - 15 images

Tags

MarineLuxuryYachtsConcept Boat
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More