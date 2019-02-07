The Royal Version 001's speed has gone up from the standard Jet Capsule's 38 knots (44 mph/71 km/h) to a maximum of 62 knots (71 mph/113 km/h). Designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini told us that it's powered by either single or dual Yanmar diesel engines which offer from 370 hp (275 kW) to 1,040 hp (775 kW), coupled with a Hamilton or Rolls Royce jet drive. The boat also has twin Torqeedo electric engines installed and these can be used to cruise at 12 knots (13 mph/22 km/h).