© 2020 New Atlas
Marine

1st Mate system sounds the alarm on boaters going overboard

By Ben Coxworth
December 24, 2020
1st Mate system sounds the ala...
The 1st Mate fobs are worn by both the captain and the passengers
The 1st Mate fobs are worn by both the captain and the passengers
View 2 Images
The complete 1st Mate system
1/2
The complete 1st Mate system
The 1st Mate fobs are worn by both the captain and the passengers
2/2
The 1st Mate fobs are worn by both the captain and the passengers

If a boat full of people is zipping across the water, it's possible that one of them could fall overboard without anyone noticing ... at least, not right away. The 1st Mate Marine Safety and Security system is designed to keep that from happening.

Manufactured by Mercury Marine, the system incorporates wristband fobs worn by the captain and up to seven passengers, a central hub that's connected to the boat's propulsion system, and a mobile app.

If any of the passengers fall overboard, their fob transmits a distress signal to the hub as soon as it's immersed in the water. This in turn causes an alert to sound on both the hub and on all of the linked mobile devices, the latter also giving the GPS coordinates of the in-the-water passenger.

And should the captain fall overboard, not only will an alert be sounded, but the engine will also shut off. The app will additionally provide the passengers with instructions on how to restart the engine, then get to the captain's location. If they can't do so within a given amount of time, an alert will be transmitted to onshore emergency contacts.

The complete 1st Mate system
The complete 1st Mate system

1st Mate can also be set up as a theft deterrent system, in which the engine will remain locked until the captain's fob is within close proximity to the hub – or until the app is used to unlock it.

The system is available now via the link below, with pricing for complete packages ranging up to US$999.99.

Source: 1st Mate

Tags

MarineBoatingWearableSafetyAlert
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More