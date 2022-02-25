© 2022 New Atlas
Supermarine MM01 joins the ranks of luxury personal watercraft

By Ben Coxworth
February 25, 2022
The battery-electric Supermarine MM01 – Black Edition
The Nacre version of the Supermarine MM01
The Supermarine MM01 features a 110-liter front cargo trunk
The Supermarine MM01 features 3D-printed titanium handlebars
It's tempting to think of personal watercraft as being like the aquatic equivalent of dirt bikes – fun, but kind of … coarse. We've lately been seeing the emergence of high-falutin' luxury models, however, and the all-electric Supermarine MM01 certainly fits that bill.

Designed by French company Bouvet Marine, the two-seater MM01 is being offered in Nacre (mother-of-pearl) and Black Edition variants.

Both feature an aerodynamic Kevlar/carbon monocoque body, along with a 220-kW (300-hp) electric motor that delivers 450 Nm (332 ft lb) of torque and a claimed top speed of 121 km/h (75 mph). Power is provided by a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack, which should be good for up to 2 hours of runtime – presumably depending very much on usage – per 50-minute charge.

The Nacre version of the Supermarine MM01
The Nacre version of the Supermarine MM01

Other features include 3D-printed titanium handlebars, a 110-liter front cargo trunk, plus a control/navigation interface that incorporates a touchscreen and programmable push-button controls.

Both the Nacre and the Black Edition measure 3.5 m long by 1.3 m wide by 1.1 m high (11.5 by 4.3 by 3.6 ft). There's no word on weight.

Plans call for a limited number of each version to be made. They should be released early in 2024, at a yet-to-be-announced price.

Source: Bouvet Marine

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

