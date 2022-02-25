Supermarine MM01 joins the ranks of luxury personal watercraft

It's tempting to think of personal watercraft as being like the aquatic equivalent of dirt bikes – fun, but kind of … coarse. We've lately been seeing the emergence of high-falutin' luxury models, however, and the all-electric Supermarine MM01 certainly fits that bill.

Designed by French company Bouvet Marine, the two-seater MM01 is being offered in Nacre (mother-of-pearl) and Black Edition variants.

Both feature an aerodynamic Kevlar/carbon monocoque body, along with a 220-kW (300-hp) electric motor that delivers 450 Nm (332 ft lb) of torque and a claimed top speed of 121 km/h (75 mph). Power is provided by a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack, which should be good for up to 2 hours of runtime – presumably depending very much on usage – per 50-minute charge.

The Nacre version of the Supermarine MM01 Bouvet Marine

Other features include 3D-printed titanium handlebars, a 110-liter front cargo trunk, plus a control/navigation interface that incorporates a touchscreen and programmable push-button controls.

Both the Nacre and the Black Edition measure 3.5 m long by 1.3 m wide by 1.1 m high (11.5 by 4.3 by 3.6 ft). There's no word on weight.

Plans call for a limited number of each version to be made. They should be released early in 2024, at a yet-to-be-announced price.

Source: Bouvet Marine

