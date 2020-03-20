Dynamiq sends GTT 160 superyacht slicing toward the sea

Taking a step away from designing superyachts with the Bentleys and Porsches of the world, Italian shipyard Dynamiq presents its latest superyacht project. The sharply styled 162-foot (49.5-m) GTT 160 sets out to "reinvent the 50-m class," bringing together avant-garde styling, aluminum construction and an entertainment complex worth of amenities. Owners will enjoy an onboard cinema, expansive full-deck beach club and spa, all in a vessel designed to be manageable enough for holiday sea crowds and robust enough for cross-ocean voyages.

The GTT 160 greets the water ahead with the sharp crease of its fast displacement hull, the focused glare of its wraparound glasshouse concentrating intently on the horizon. Moving back, the vessel bulges outward around a circular helipad before rising into the stacked upper decks of its superstructure. Back farther still, the aft deck proves a particular highlight, its 1,290 square feet (120 sq m) dedicated to a spacious beach club complete with 12-person hot tub and enclosed spa with sauna, hammam and convertible 431-sq ft (40-sq m) gymnasium.

The aft beach club is a particular highlight with a mix of indoor/outdoor health and wellness features Dynamiq

Those looking for a different style of relaxation can make their way to the upper deck, where a cinema lounge with 75-in screen and adjacent bar await. The sun deck below houses plenty of space for sunbathing, along with a second helm station with sweeping views out to sea. A 21-foot (6.4-m) tender finds home in a forward garage.

The GTT 160's six cabins accommodate up to 12 people, and crew quarters house a staff of eight. The master's stateroom on the main deck is flanked by attached balconies.

Dynamiq has devised several different propulsion options, beginning with a pair of 720-hp MAN diesel six-cylinders driving the propellers. With the help from a drag-decreasing hull vane foil developed by Van Oossanen Naval Architects, those MAN engines push the yacht to speeds up to 17 knots (31 km/h). The GTT 160 can cross the Atlantic at a 14-knot (26-km/h) cruising speed and hit a max range of 4,000 nautical miles (7,408 km) at 10 knots (19 km/h). Buyers looking to kick it up a notch will find an "S" variant with dual 1,776-hp MAN V12 engines teaming for a top speed of 23 knots (43 km/h). Dynamiq also plans a hybrid option with silent, zero-emissions electric cruising at speeds up to 8 knots (15 km/h).

The GTT 160 includes a touch and go helipad Dynamiq

The GTT 160 has a 24-month build time and starts at a cool €19.9 million (approx. US$21.2 million), so if that kind of money is burning a hole in your pocket, you now have another option on which to spend it.

Source: Dynamiq via SuperYacht Times