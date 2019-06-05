Thanks largely to shows like Overland Expo West and Abenteuer & Allrad, we spend much of this time of year looking at sometimes-odd, always-intriguing exploration machines built to travel every inch of the world's terrain. But that terrain makes up less than 30 percent of Earth's surface, so those who really want to explore deeper will need to hit the water. And what better way to do it than aboard an ultra-luxurious yacht that puts even the fanciest seven-figure expedition motorhome to shame? The first explorer yacht from Dynamiq, the Global 330 takes on long-distance travel with 2,400 hp of engine might, a suite of exploration gear and an interior designed with help from the expert craftsmen at Bentley.

