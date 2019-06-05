Dynamiq Global 330 explorer yacht brings Bentley levels of luxury to remote watersView gallery - 11 images
Thanks largely to shows like Overland Expo West and Abenteuer & Allrad, we spend much of this time of year looking at sometimes-odd, always-intriguing exploration machines built to travel every inch of the world's terrain. But that terrain makes up less than 30 percent of Earth's surface, so those who really want to explore deeper will need to hit the water. And what better way to do it than aboard an ultra-luxurious yacht that puts even the fanciest seven-figure expedition motorhome to shame? The first explorer yacht from Dynamiq, the Global 330 takes on long-distance travel with 2,400 hp of engine might, a suite of exploration gear and an interior designed with help from the expert craftsmen at Bentley.
The last time we checked in with Dynamiq, it was pulling inspiration from Porsche's grand tourers in creating the GTT 115. Now it's gearing up for longer but equally comfortable touring with the first in its new Global series, getting a little help from another high-end Volkswagen Group member: Bentley.
Dynamiq keeps its Global series small and nimble, as far as explorer yachts go, sizing the 330 at a length of 33 meters (108 ft). This debut model will later be joined by 30- and 40-m (98- and 131-ft) Global-series models.
Dynamiq skips the steel hull conventional in explorer yacht design in favor of a full-aluminum construction that should help the vessel motor along quicker and longer when traveling toward the farthest reaches of the world's oceans. The vessel relies on a pair of MAN V8 1200 engines to propel it along at speeds up to 16 knots (30 km/h or 18 mph). Dynamiq estimates that those engines will consume 62 liters (16 US gal) of fuel per hour when cruising at 10 knots (19 km/h or 12 mph), for a range of roughly 3,100 nautical miles (5,741 km/3,567 miles) with a full 20,600-liter fuel tank. Those looking for a little more distance can eke out a total of around 4,000 nmi (7,408 km/4,603 miles) by dropping cruising speed down to 8 knots (15 km/h or 9 mph).
"Instead of slow, steel-hulled explorers with the typical commercial styling, we drew on our forward-thinking approach to create a fast and modern series of vessels," explains Dynamiq founder and CEO Sergei Dobroserdov. "We specifically designed the Global series to be below the 40-m threshold to match a much broader type of client and their families. Moreover, thanks to their compact size, they can truly explore, because Dynamiq explorers are able to enter the small bays and inlets where bigger yachts can't get near."
To help in exploring and enjoying those waters, the G330 includes a garage for fishing and diving equipment, a remotely-operated underwater vehicle (ROV), and a DJI drone. A Celestron telescope extends exploration capabilities to the heavens above.
The G330 has a gross tonnage of 270GT and accommodates up to 10 guests in five staterooms. The full-beam master suite is located on the main deck, incorporating two balconies for added luxury at sea. The remaining four staterooms are located on the lower deck, where the five crew members will also find their accommodations. Common areas include a main deck salon with full-height windows and fireplace and an aft deck sauna.
To help give the G330 a properly elegant look and feel, Dynamiq turned to Bentley Home's catalog for furniture, lamps and accessories, creating an onboard ambiance directly tied to some of the world's most luxurious car interiors. Miami-based designer Giuseppina Arena pulled the greater interior aesthetic together to create an inviting, upscale experience.
Previously, when we thought about a go-anywhere exploration vessel with the luxury of a fancy home, something like the EarthRoamer XV-HD or Action Mobil Global XRS 7200 popped immediately to mind, but explorer yachts like the G330 very much up the ante in terms of both exploration capabilities and luxury. Of course, they also up the price tag, the GR330 starting at a cool €12.7 million (approx. US$14.3 million). If that sounds way out of your universe, don't forget there's a smaller 30-m model on the way — maybe that'll slide into budget.
Each G330 will take approximately 24 months to build at Dynamiq's dedicated shipyard in Massa, Tuscany.
Source: Dynamiq
