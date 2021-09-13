Edorado 8S e-hydrofoil deploys retractable foils to hit 38 knots

Back in 2016, we heard about Dutch startup Edorado's planned electric hydrofoil, known as the 7S. Well, the company has now announced development of a bigger and better model, appropriately enough called the 8S.

While plans called for the 7S to be 23.3 feet long (7.1 m), the 8S measures 27.5 ft (8.4 m) long by 2.5 m (8.2 ft) wide. Currently in functioning prototype form, it has a displacement of 1,950 kg (4,300 lb).

At slower speeds, it will move along with its carbon fiber hull sitting in the water, just like a regular power boat. Upon reaching open water and speeding up, however, its retractable hydrofoil system will be deployed, lifting the hull up and out of the water – by contrast, the 7S' foils were not retractable. The 8S should then be able to reach a top speed of 38 knots (43 mph or 70 km/h), with an Automatic Control System adjusting the foil angles 100 times per second in order to deliver optimum performance and safety.

The Edorado 8S should measure 27.5 ft (8.4 m) long by 2.5 m (8.2 ft) wide Edorado

An onboard 80-kWh battery pack will power two 50-kW electric propeller drives, in both planing-hull and hydrofoil modes. At its cruising speed of 25 knots (29 mph or 46 km/h), it should have a battery range of 40 nautical miles (46 mi/74 km) per charge. And once it needs to be trailered or docked, its foils will simply be retracted back into the hull.

Some of the 8S' other features include a pilot interface incorporating three 15-inch touchscreens; integrated mood lighting; a Bluetooth sound system; a built-in picnic set with a wine cooler; and a rear "leisure pad" for lounging and sunbathing. The pilot will additionally be able to check stats such as the charge level via an app.

Prospective buyers can preorder an 8S of their own, via the Edorado website. They'd better have deep pockets, though, as the boat is priced at €350,000 (about US$413,404).

You can see the prototype in action, in the video below.

Edorado 8S Prototype in flight

Source: Edorado

