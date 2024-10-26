Single-track Pegasus flies vintage racecar vibes above the waves

If you like the idea of rising above the waves on foiling e-boards but would rather be seated, Finland's Foil.One has launched the Pegasus – a sporty electric hydrofoiling boat for one that was inspired by vintage F1 racing cars.

Despite hydrofoil technology being more than a hundred years old, there's still something sci-fi futuristic about a boat rising out of the water and "flying" above the waves. With a new, erm, wave of electric transportation making a dent in carbon emissions, we're now seeing more of these kinds of watercraft being made.

The configuration of the foils mounted under the body of the Pegasus is a little different to the multi-passenger boats and ferries now in production. According to Foil.One's Eric Smits, the single-track design was inspired by the work of Japanese pioneer Kotaro Horiuchi – allowing the boat to "be controlled like a bicycle."

foilone PEGASUS - 100 % Electric Hydrofoiling Boat

The company has developed a novel steering mechanism that is said to mimic "the intuitive feel of handling a high-performance motorcycle." It features split left/right handles, and the system is designed to make electric foiling accessible to newcomers and veteran flyers alike.

"What truly sets Foil.One apart is how incredibly easy it is to fly," said company CEO, Mathias Heinnonen. "Our intuitive steering system ensures that no special skills or prior experience are needed – if you can ride a bike, you can fly this boat. It’s a seamless blend of innovation and accessibility."

The single-occupancy watercraft is fashioned using carbon fiber for lightweight strength. It's been molded into an aero form reminiscent of 1950s Formula 1 race cars or perhaps even vintage aircraft for a "fusion of historical elegance and contemporary boldness."

An 18.8-kW electric propulsion system at the rear can get the boat up to a top speed of 30 knots (~34.5 mph), though cruise speed is between 18 and 22 knots. And two 5-kWh (48-V) Torqeedo battery packs provide the juice, with Foil-One reporting that users could get more than 2 hours of electric thrills per charge. With batteries on board, the Pegasus tips the scales at 200 kg (441 lb), but comes in at 128 kg sans batteries.

The Pegasus boasts a single-track hydrofoil design, with the rear foil home to an 18.8-kW propulsions system for speeds up to 30 knots Foil.One

"The height of the boat is controlled automatically, and it's a mechanical system that basically uses a surface sensor to move a flap," explained Smits. "The flap is in the front foil, which is also the steering foil. The pilot doesn't have to fly the boat, this is completely automatic. So you only need to worry about steering the boat."

The boat is reported to be highly maneuverable, and reckoned capable of sharp turns, hard carving and even banking 45 degrees or more. Being an electric foiler, the vessel can likely be used in locations where combustion-engine boats are not allowed – it leaves little to no wake behind it and benefits from relatively quiet operation.

After 4 years in development, the Foil.One Pegasus was launched at the Cannes Yachting Festival last month, and is currently up for pre-order. The boat itself is priced at €139,900 (which converts to about US$150k, though we've no word on availability over the pond).

Each hand-crafted e-foiler will be built to order, allowing for a degree of customization and personalization. The ticket price above doesn't appear to include the cost of the Torqeedo batteries and charger though. The video below has more.

Foilone Explained: Designing and Operating Our Electric Hydrofoiling Boat

Source: Foil.One