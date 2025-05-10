Watch the Hydroflyer Sport slice up the chop with handlebar control

Seeking to bring a more dirt-bike-like sensibility to eFoiling, Unifoil has just released an update of its handlebar-equipped electric sea-slicing machine. The video makes it look like more fun than you should be allowed to have on the water.

In 2021, South African firm Unifoil released a unique consumer-level electric hydrofoiling board called the Hydroflyer. Instead of relying on riders to balance atop a board surfer-style as the device picks up speed, they plunked a handlebar on the board, giving riders a way to feel more secure and have more control over their rides. The idea was to give beginner hydrofoilers a better chance at having success with the overall experience – and allow them to execute more extreme maneuvers once they got up to speed (see what we did there?).

Now the company is back with an update on the original design called the Hydroflyer Sport, which is pitched at more advanced riders. The most noticeable change in the new design is that the V-shaped front nose has been pared back into a snub-nosed design.

"Gone is the signature V-nose of the Cruiser, but what it loses in water-piercing capability, it more than makes up for with an ultra-light swing weight and an unobstructed view of the water beneath you," says the company. "The result? A ride that’s nimbler, more responsive, and built for riders who crave an aggressive, action-packed experience."

The Sport also features a smaller foil than the original model which, the company says, will make for a more aggressive ride and give advanced foilers the ability to do more tricks and carve up waves with even greater ease.

Like the first Hydroflyer, this one also sports a carbon fiber frame and comes equipped with a 2.45-KwH lithium-ion battery that Unifoil says will last between 1.5 to three hours depending on how hard the riders push the rig. Also, like the previous model, users are able to remove the handlebars if they want to ride the board more like a surfer.

The Sport is available for US$15,995 on the company's website, which mirrors the price for the original Hydroflyer. Beginners might actually want to stick with the original, as it provides a more stable ride than the Sport and even has customizable foils to best suit a rider's skill level. The Sport is better suited for those who know what they're doing and are looking to take their foiling up a notch. The Sport is also a bit smaller, at a length of 5.5 ft (about 1.7 m), so it could also be good for smaller riders or those looking for less gear to carry around.

You can check out the Sport in action, in the following promo video from the company.

Hydroflyer Sport

Source: Hydroflyer

