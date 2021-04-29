© 2021 New Atlas
LeFeet C1 modular underwater scooter does double duty

By Ben Coxworth
April 29, 2021
The LeFeet C1, in diver-towing action
The LeFeet C1, in diver-towing action
The LeFeet C1 with its optional kickboard
A couple of years ago, LeFeet announced its S1 modular electric underwater scooter. The Chinese manufacturer is now back again, with the less expensive C1 model – and it can do more than just scoot underwater.

Like other similar products, the C1 features two electric motors (in its case, rated at 200 watts each) which pull swimmers or divers along beneath the water's surface. These motors are activated via a throttle control on a top-mounted handlebar-like attachment. Users can select between speeds of 1.3 and 1.6 meters (4.3 and 5.2 ft) per second.

The whole thing is operational to a depth of 30 m (98 ft), and reportedly tips the scales at 2.7 kg (5.6 lb) without its removable airline-approved lithium-ion battery. One 2-hour charge of that battery is claimed to be good for 25 to 45 minutes of use, depending on the speed mode.

The scooter additionally features a GoPro-compatible actioncam mount, plus it's slightly positively buoyant – this means it will float to the surface if released.

The LeFeet C1 with its optional kickboard
The LeFeet C1 with its optional kickboard

If buyers opt for a system-specific kickboard or inflatable flamingo pool toy, the C1 can be mounted on the underside of either after its handlebars have been removed. It then provides the board or flamingo with electric propulsion, which the user controls via a handheld wireless waterproof remote.

Should you be interested, the LeFeet C1 is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$299 will get you the scooter itself. By contrast, the S1 – which goes about the same speed but dives deeper and runs longer – now sells for $699. A pledge of $399 is required for the C1 and board or flamingo, and $459 is necessary for all three.

You can see the scooter in action, in the following video.

Source: Indiegogo

LEFEET C1 - Most Versatile Modular Water Scooter

