So-called "underwater scooters" have become a big thing on crowdfunding platforms, with recent examples including the Trident, WhiteShark MIX and AquaJet H2. One of the latest, the LeFeet S1, features a clever modular design.
At the heart of the S1 is an aluminum-bodied propulsion unit containing a 550-watt electric motor that can take snorkelers, divers or swimmers up to a top speed of 3.5 mph (6 km/h). On top of that unit is a rail system, upon which different wireless control modules can be mounted.
Users who want to keep one hand free can go with a center-mounted single-handed module, while those wishing to maintain more control can opt for a two-handed module with hand grips on either side. There's also a wider version of the two-hander which can accommodate two of the propulsion units between the grips, for double the thrust.
A pressure-sensitive throttle allows for continuously-variable control of the speed. By contrast, some of the other underwater scooters we've seen simply let users switch between a couple of preset speeds.
Power is provided by a replaceable flight-safe lithium battery pack, which provides up to 60 minutes of run time per six-hour charge. It should be noted that the one-hour figure is based on travelling at the S1's slowest speed of 1.9 mph (3 km/h) – it drops to 30 minutes when going full-tilt. The whole scooter weighs a claimed 2 kg (4.4 lb), and can descend to a maximum depth of 30 meters (98 ft).
If you're interested in getting a LeFeet S1, Kickstarter pledge levels start at US$329 for a package that includes a dual-grip controller. The planned retail price for that setup is $399. Assuming it reaches production, delivery is estimated for November.
The scooter can be seen in use, in the following video.
