Solar-powered floating villa offers a luxury escape for two

Australian designer and boat enthusiast Chuck Anderson is behind this stunning floating villa located in Palm Beach, an hour's drive north of Sydney. Dubbed Lilypad, the floating luxury home has been specifically designed to offer an exclusive private getaway in an idyllic marine setting. What's more the houseboat is 100 percent solar-powered.

“Not only have I never done something like this, it is somewhat of a world first,” Chuck Anderson, director of Little Mill design studio tells the Design Files. “Europe has similar projects that have been sources of inspiration, however, Lilypad is certainly one-of-a-kind. Completely powered by solar, it has no fuels on-board, yet luxury and function are not compromised one bit.”

The Lilypad villa is accessible via a private self-drive tender or sea plane and boasts a large outdoor terrace, complete with barbecue area, 10 seat dining space, lounge area and large outdoor umbrellas for relaxing in the shade. The home is also surrounded by timber decking and has a small diving platform.

“I wanted to break the mold and have people experience all the amazing things that come with being on the water, but then not skimp on the fit-out and finishes of the interior,” continues Anderson.

To achieve this goal Anderson came up with a design that resembles a two story modern compact home, with the intention of keeping it anchored instead of traveling through the waters, offering guests the opportunity to really stop, recharge and enjoy the surrounding views. The floating villa can later be moved around and relocated but for now it is sitting pretty within its calm mooring location.

3.2-m (10.5-ft)-high bi-folding glass doors open the interior of the home onto the gorgeous exterior space

The timber-clad home features 3.2-m (10.5-ft)-high bi-folding glass doors that open the interior of the home onto the gorgeous exterior space. Inside, the villa has a large lounge area with leather sofa and flat screen television, and timber flooring,. Adjoining the lounge area is a full-sized modern kitchen, complete with a large window offering further Palm Beach views. An elevated master loft bedroom offers comfortable sleeping quarters for two adults and is kept open by overlooking the living quarters. Furthermore, the home features a luxury bathroom complete with extra large designer shower, basin, toilet; and a fully-stocked humidity-controlled wine cellar.

The villa is available for events or overnight stays for couples, however it does not come cheap. Accommodation packages start from AUD 1,854 (about US$1,270) per night, per couple and include a private self-drive tender, champagne and tasting plate, dinner, breakfast, full access to the on-board wine cellar, 24-hour concierge service and use of the on-board stand-up paddle-boards and fishing gear.

Source: Lilypad Palm Beach via Glamping Hub