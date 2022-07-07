Nanoyacht modular boat nests in pieces for transport and storage

There are now several different packable boats that can be carried in the back of a car, and assembled onsite. And while most of them fold like origami, the Nanoyacht is a bit different, in that it's made up of multiple nesting boxes.

Currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign, the Nanoyacht is being offered in five different models.

All of them incorporate two or more box-shaped modules consisting of PPR (Polypropylene Random Copolymer) panels and a stainless steel frame. Those modules sit one inside the other when the boat is being transported, and are joined together by the user once it's time to hit the water. According to the designers, the assembly process can be performed by one person in five to 15 minutes, depending on the model.

The Nanoyacht, all nested down Nanoyacht

The smallest of those models is the Sedan X. It seats two people, weighs 80 lb (36 kg), can handle a maximum payload of 450 lb (204 kg), and measures 6 ft 8 in long by 2 ft 10 in wide (205 by 89 cm) when put together.

At the other end of the scale is the MPV. That model seats up to seven people, weighs 200 lb (91 kg), has a maximum capacity of 1,102 lb (500 kg), and measures 12 ft 1 in by 3 ft 7 in (370 by 115 cm). All five models are intended to be powered by an outboard motor – which isn't included as part of the package – and are designed to reach speeds ranging from 35 to 45 mph (56 to 72 km/h).

The Nanoyacht has a non-slip interior coating Nanoyacht

Pledges start at US$1,399 for the Sedan X (planned retail $1,699) and top out at $2,999 for the MPV (retail $4,199). Assuming everything goes according to plan, they should ship in September.

You can see the Nanoyacht in action, in the video below.

Nanoyacht- The world first boat that goes into your trunk

Sources: Indiegogo, Nanoyacht

