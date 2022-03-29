18-lb Lake is Oru's lightest, lowest-priced origami kayak to date

Ever since Oru introduced its first origami-style folding kayak back in 2012, other brands have come out with boats that were claimed to be lighter and more compact. Oru has now addressed that competition, with its sub-$700 18-lb (8 kg) Lake kayak.

Like the company's other models, the Lake is made of a single folded sheet of UV-protected double-layer polypropylene. It can reportedly withstand 20,000 fold cycles without breaking.

When not in use, the boat folds down into a rectangular box shape (with a handle on top) which measures 42 by 10 by 18 inches (107 by 25 by 46 cm). Once it's time to hit the water, the Lake can be unfolded and secured into its kayak shape – via front and rear retention straps – within a claimed one to two minutes. It then measures 9 ft long by 32 in wide (274 by 81 cm), and can support a payload of up to 250 lb (113 kg).

According to its designers, the Lake's sharp keel lines allow it to track reasonably well for such a short boat Oru Kayak

Along with its origami main body, the Lake also features protective polymer skid plates on its underside, plus an 18-mm memory foam clamshell seat. That seat is attached to a folding rigid floorboard, which boosts the boat's rigidity and stability once it's secured inside the cockpit.

Needless to say, with its short length, wide-open cockpit and lack of bulkheads, the Lake is intended for use on calm water. Buyers who want to make it a bit more seaworthy, however, can opt for extras such as a footrest and float bags.

As has been the case with Oru's previous products, the Lake is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming everything goes according to plan, a pledge of US$499 will get you a kayak, which should ultimately retail for $699. Higher pledge packages include things like a four-piece paddle, protective carrying bag, and PFD (life vest).

You can see the Lake in action, in the video below.

The Oru Lake is live on Kickstarter

Source: Kickstarter

