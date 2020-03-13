Folded-plastic kayak is made to be cheap and transportable

While kayaks are great for exploring your local waterways, they're also pretty awkward to transport – especially if you don't have a car-top carrier. The Tucktec is designed with that in mind, as it folds together from a single sheet of plastic.

Invented by South Carolina-based paddler Dan Norton, the Tucktec measures 10 ft long (305 cm) by 31 inches wide (79 cm) … once it's folded into shape, that is, which is said to take about two minutes. When not in use, it folds down into a rectangular package measuring 48 by 15 by 8 inches (122 by 38 by 20 cm). It weighs 28 lb (12.7 kg), and can accommodate a user/cargo payload of up to 350 lb (158.7 kg).

Eco-minded potential buyers will be glad to hear that it's made of 100-percent recycled high-density polyethylene, which can be recycled again once the kayak is discarded. That hopefully shouldn't be anytime soon, though, as its reinforced fold lines are reportedly good for thousands of fold/unfold cycles.

The Tucktec, laid out flat Tucktec

Along with the main kayak body itself, the Tucktec kit also includes an adjustable seat and padded footrest, foam sponsons along the sides, a paddle, a dry bag, and a retractable skeg (a rear tracking fin).

When it comes to folding plastic kayaks, however, many people are sure to think of Oru's existing line of boats. Norton tells us the main difference between his kayak and those is the fact that while the Orus are made of corrugated plastic, the Tucktec is constructed of solid 1/8-inch polyethylene.

This, he claims, makes for a stiffer, more responsive and more impact-resistant body. Additionally, because that stiff shell requires less in the way of structural supporting elements, it can be both manufactured and sold cheaper.

The Tucktec can easily be stowed in the back of a car Tucktec

Should you be interested, the Tucktec is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$259 will get you one, when and if they reach production – the planned retail price is $499. For comparison, the least expensive of the Orus sells for $899.

You can see the Tucktec in use, in the following video.

Sources: Kickstarter, Tucktec