Neptun X hydrofoiling surfboard glides above the surface at 28 mph

By Loz Blain
January 28, 2020
Once it's moving the Neptun X rises out of the water for low-drag hydrofoil cruising
Once it's moving the Neptun X rises out of the water for low-drag hydrofoil cruising
Carbon wing detaches from the bottom of the board
Carbon wing detaches from the bottom of the board
Once it's moving the Neptun X rises out of the water for low-drag hydrofoil cruising
Once it's moving the Neptun X rises out of the water for low-drag hydrofoil cruising
A strong board and motor peaking at 12 kW allows the Neptun X to carry passengers up to 130 kg
A strong board and motor peaking at 12 kW allows the Neptun X to carry passengers up to 130 kg
Hand control unit
Hand control unit
LCD screen has speed, battery and power readouts
LCD screen has speed, battery and power readouts
eFoilFly Neptun X at the Croatian Boat Show
eFoilFly Neptun X at the Croatian Boat Show
A fast electric hydrofoiling board
A fast electric hydrofoiling board
Samsung battery pack gives up to 80 minutes of endurance, and can be removed
Samsung battery pack gives up to 80 minutes of endurance, and can be removed
Strong carbon wing can lift the whole board out of the water with you on it
Strong carbon wing can lift the whole board out of the water with you on it

Hydrofoiling devices are starting to become more common as electric propulsion systems continue to develop. This one's a board you can stand on and accelerate up and out of the water to cruise at a low-drag 28 mph (45 km/h) for up to 80 minutes.

The Neptun X, from Chinese company eFoilFly, is a fairly simple device following in the footsteps of other boards like the Lift eFoil. Made from carbon fiber, with fiberglass, EPS foam and resin sections to keep it cool enough to touch when it's been sitting in the sun, it's a 66-inch (1.68 m) long, 43.4-inch (1.1 m) wide board with a removable battery and a detachable, full carbon hydrofoiling wing underneath measuring 31.5 inches (80 cm).

Mounted to that wing is a 48-volt electric motor rated at 3 kW nominal, 12 kW peak, and a shielded prop capable of spinning at 6,500 rpm. Stand on the board, squeeze the trigger of the gun-shaped remote, and the board will begin to accelerate, rising higher out of the water the faster you go, up to its maximum speed. It can carry passengers up to a rated 287 lb, or 130 kg.

eFoilFly Neptun X at the Croatian Boat Show
eFoilFly Neptun X at the Croatian Boat Show

Once the board's up out of the water, there's very little drag to slow it down, giving a feeling of easy, relaxed cruising as you glide across the water looking like Jesus on holiday, leaning left or right to steer the thing as you go. Mind you, you'll want to take it easy on the throttle, as 12 kW will easily accelerate it out from under you if you're not gentle.

The battery is a Samsung unit holding 2.3 kilowatt hours' worth of charge. eFoilFly claims a charging time around 2 hours and up to 80 minutes of runtime. At the end of your ride, you can pop the wing off the bottom of the board and stick it all in your car. Mind you, it's got some heft to it, at 77.7 lbs (35.3 kg) all up. But the board itself is the heaviest bit at 36.3 lbs (16.5 kg), and the rest of it comes apart easily, so most people will be fine carrying it to the car themselves.

Like the Lift board, it ain't cheap. The price of entry is €12,000, so many people will only get to experience something like this by renting one, at least in the near future. But as a neat, eye-catching, "how the hell does that work" way to get from A to B across a body of water, the Neptun X looks the goods. Video below.

ELEKTRIČNA EFOIL SURF DASKA / NEPTUN X ELECTRIC FOIL SURFBOARD / 45 kMh

Source: eFoilFly via EVNerds

Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he has since covered everything from medical technology to aeronautics, music gear and historical artefacts. Since 2010 he's branched out into photography, video and audio production.
