Electric Pontoon Boat packs General Motors battery power

One of the big complaints about power boats is the fact that they bring noise and pollution to lakes that should be quiet and pristine. Electric boats address those problems, and one of the latest – from Pure Watercraft – was developed in partnership with General Motors.

Known simply as the Electric Pontoon Boat, the watercraft measures 24 ft, 7 inches in length (7.5 m) and is able to carry up to 10 passengers. Buyers can choose between single or twin 25-kW Pure Outboard motors, powered by an automotive-grade GM lithium battery pack of up to 66 kWh.

With a single motor, the boat has a maximum speed of 15 mph (24 km/h) and a claimed top-speed range of 36 miles (58 km) – it goes 100 miles at an average speed of 5 mph (8 km). The twin-motor configuration alters those figures to a higher maximum speed of 23 mph (37 km/h), but a lower top-speed range of 32 miles (51.5 km). A full charge takes 27 hours from a 120-volt outlet, or five hours from a 240-volt outlet.

Pricing for the Electric Pontoon Boat should begin at $45,000 Pure Watercraft

A water-resistant GPS-enabled touchscreen displays data such as location, speed, battery charge level and travel time remaining (based on the charge level) – that same data can also be viewed on an app. Additionally, because the throttle control is wirelessly connected to the motor(s) via Bluetooth, it can be mounted either on the side or bottom of the screen, depending on the helm configuration.

Third-party electronic devices can be plugged into a 12-volt auxiliary power port.

Pricing for the Electric Pontoon Boat is expected to start at US$45,000 for the single-motor version, and $60,000 for the twin. Pre-orders can be placed on the company website, with first deliveries planned to begin late this year.

Source: Pure Watercraft

