Radinn rolls out a sportier electric wakeboard built to take a beating

Swedish outfit Radinn has added a third model to its lineup of electric wakeboards, which it describes as its sportiest and most durable yet. The newly launched X-Sport features a redesigned hull that can endure some heavy knocks, along with a quad-fin setup so users can fine-tune their rides to match their level of expertise.

The X-Sport joins the Carve and the Freeride in Radinn's stable of electrified wakeboards, and is billed as its most versatile. This is because it is the only board in its lineup with four fin boxes, two at the rear and two in front of those, allowing users to slot in standardized FCS II-style fins in any of three configurations.

A four-fin setup will allow for the greatest stability, ideal for beginners or for traversing rougher waters, though this will make for a larger turning circle. Two fins at the back compromises on the stability somewhat, but allows the rider to turn more freely. A no-fin setup is intended for expert riders with little need for stability, who want to turn freely and execute tricks like slides and 360s.

The X-Sport is the only board in Radinn's lineup with four fin boxes, two at the rear in front of those Radinn

The X-Sport also features Radinn's new XDL Hull technology, in which plastic sheeting is thermoformed around an airy polystyrene core, enabling it to better endure bumps and knocks. This is designed to offer better durability against cosmetic blemishes, like scratches, while integrated layers of fiberglass also offer resistance to heavy physical impacts.

"It’s quite difficult to punch a hole through this board if you hit something or drop it," says Radinn’s Chief Product Officer, Martin Malmqvist. "There are layers of glass fiber in different places to achieve the optimum durability in those specific parts of the board. In certain parts of the board there are even strips of carbon fiber in addition to the glass fiber. So we are further creating strength just where it’s needed."

The X-Sport joins the Carve and the Freeride in Radinn's stable of electrified wakeboards Radinn

The X-Sport weighs a total of 45.6 kg (100 lb) and comes with a 2.5-kWh battery pack that allows for 25 minutes of riding time. An extended range version comes with 3-kWh battery pack that allows for 30 minutes of riding per charge, while the Jetpack G3 drivetrain allows for a 44-km/h (27 mph) top speed and the Jetpack G3 Pro dials it up to 56 km/h (34.8 mph).

With a total volume of 101 liters, the X-Sport has a length of 1.9 m (6.2 ft) and width of 0.78 m (2.5 ft). Pricing starts at €9,945 (US$11,215), while performance add-ons in the extended range and more powerful motor are available for an extra €2,000 ($2,255) apiece. You can check out the promo video for the X-Sport below.

The NEW Radinn X-Sport | Made for everybody and every body of water

Source: Radinn