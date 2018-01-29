Shooting across the surface of the water atop a board no longer requires nature to provide propulsion in the form of waves. Swedish manufacturer Radinn has launched a faster, cheaper and longer lasting version of its electric jetboard, a watersports machine that effectively lets you surf without waves at up to 36 mph (58 km/h).







It's been three and a half years since we first saw the Radinn electric wakeboard prototype. With its wireless hand control, it reminded us of an electric skateboard for the water, but at €15,000 (US$18,640) it was a big ask for a solo toy – doubly so considering that's more than the cost of three small jet skis.

Now, the G2X is here, and it addresses the problem … somewhat. Radinn has managed to cut the price by a third, down to €9,900 (US$12,300) with the standard 2.8-kWh battery, which is good for about 25 minutes flat out at a top speed around 31 mph (50 km/h).

Also, the battery is now replaceable, meaning if you've got a spare €2,990 (US$3717) lying about, you can keep a spare and swap them over to maximize your time in the water.

Coming in black or white, the G2X is also upgradeable with a chunkier 3.7-kWh "XL Power Pack" battery for an extra €990 (US$1,230), or €4490 (US$5,580) if you buy it separately, that gives you around a 40 percent range boost.

A further upgrade unlocks "Radical" mode, just in case you're feeling like a ninja turtle from the 80s. Radical mode takes your top speed up to 36 mph (58 km/h), second only to the mighty Lampunga Boost GTA's 38 mph (61 km/h) for top speed honors. Mind you, the Lampunga costs more than US$30k, and we suspect the standard G2X's 31 mph will feel absolutely obscene to the vast majority of riders anyway.

No dimensions are available, but the G2X looks reasonably thin and agile considering all the battery it packs in. It'll be a lot heavier than the two-stroke-powered Mako Slingshot, but then there's a lot to be said for a quiet electric motor, particularly if you're sharing the water with others.

If you want to take this whole enterprise to another level again, there will be a further hydrofoil attachment that replaces the main jet motor and allows the G2X to rise right up out of the water, much like the eFoil from Lift Foils. No pricing details are available for that yet.

Ultimately, these things might struggle to really take off in any kind of numbers until a combination of battery tech and sales numbers helps Radinn get these boards down under about US$3,000. But for the few that can afford them, they'll offer a unique and fun way to explore the water that can vary from peaceful progress to outright madness.