Rand's latest motorboat offers electric cruising for up to 10 people

After focusing on speed with the launch of the Leisure 28 Electric in March, Danish boat maker Rand has opted to take things a little easier for its latest model. The Mana 23 offers displacement cruising for 10 passengers at 5 knots for up to 100 nautical miles.

The electric day cruiser has an open deck layout designed for entertaining family and friends, with face to face bench seating to the front of the cockpit, separated by a small table. and lots of metal drinks holders dotted around to keep tipples from toppling.

Rand will install an optional midship kitchen to the front of the steering console if desired, at the expense a couple of seats. Guests can pop up the built-in bimini top with optional side windows while out on the water, and those looking to top up their tans can do so on the aft sunbeds, while a bathing platform invites passengers to go for a swim.

The deck layout of the Mana 23 electric day cruiser Rand Boats

The Mana 23 has a hull length of 720 cm (23.6 ft) and is built for low maintenance boating and with sustainability in mind, with a material palette including balsa wood, flax fibers, bio-resin and cork.

Rand says that this model has not been developed for fast and sporty planing, but for displacement cruising for up to 30 nautical miles at 12 knots, or 100 nautical miles at 5 knots. Outboard motor options are yet to be announced, though solar panels for topping up the batteries have been mentioned.

The Mana 23 will be available from early next year for a starting price of €43,900 (about US$52k), with motor and battery options open to tailoring for specific customer needs.

Source: Rand Boats