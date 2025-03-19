Highly portable alu-blade outboard motor turns boat into e-boat

Quite similar to the ePropulsion eLite but bigger and more powerful, the RemigoOne is a hassle-free portable electric outboard built for fast, easy transport to and from the water. The push-button e-drive recently made the trip over to the US market, where it gives Americans an option for a clean, quiet, readily luggable all-in-one electric propulsion solution for RIBS, tenders, dinghies and small boats up to 25 feet (7.6 m) long.

Based in Slovenia, Remigo launched the RemigoOne in 2021, quickly racking up a slew of honors including a DAME Design Award Special Mention and Design Europa Award from The European Union Intellectual Property Office. It's hard not to like the outboard's sleek, all-in-one form factor and user-friendly operation.

Remigo's take on the portable blade outboard is close to double the weight of ePropulsion's unit, but it also puts out double the nominal power for 1,000 watts from a 32-lb (14.5-kg) package. And that total weight includes the dual-clamp transom mounting bracket, which is designed to be left on the boat after it's first mounted, allowing the 26.5-lb (12-kg) motor to be carried back and forth on its own. The motor quickly attaches to and detaches from the mount and can also be locked in place.

The RemigoOne bracket can remain mounted to the boat for quick installation and removal Remigo

The RemigoOne is a one-size-fits-all e-drive and features an adjustable-height shaft system that raises or lowers as needed for the specific boat. More specifically, the shaft adjusts between 15 and 23 inches (38 and 58 cm), which Remigo compares to the full small-to-XL gamut of fixed shafts offered by portable outboard competitors.

Once in the water, the DC brushless motor gets up and running at the push of a button, spinning the propeller up to 1,200 rpm and pushing the vessel to speeds as high as 5.8 mph (9.3 km/h). The slim 2-in (5-cm) blade-like housing is designed to slice through water with minimal drag.

The RemigoOne is designed to power inflatable boats, dinghies and other small vessels up to 3,000 lb/25 feet Remigo

The RemigoOne's 1,085-Wh lithium-ion battery comes directly integrated in the watertight IP67 marine-grade aluminum body. It provides enough charge for up to 30 nautical miles (55.6 km) of potential range when running on 2.3-mph (3.7-km/h) Eco mode, Remigo estimates, or 14 nautical miles (26 km) when set to 3.5-mph (5.6-km/h) cruise speed. At the 5.8-mph (9.3-km/h) top speed, hypothetical range takes a dive down to 5 nautical miles (9.3 km).

Note those are general manufacturer maximum speed and range estimates. Actual ranges and speeds will vary based on the size and style of boat, water conditions and other factors.

Enjoy speeds of over 5 mph on the water Remigo

The battery charges in six hours with the included 100-240-V AC charger, or half that with the available fast charger. Remigo also offers a DC charger for those looking to plug into a car or other 12- to 24-V DC source, but that'll push total charging time to 10 to 12 hours.

The RemigoOne drive can be manually steered using the tiller and includes a four-position adjustable trim. An available remote control lets boaters adjust throttle from anywhere on the boat.

In place of the twist throttles used on some similar outboards, Remigo uses a fast, simple push-button system Remigo

Remigo first announced the RemigoOne's North American launch last fall and has been sounding the reminder bell recently as the spring/summer 2025 boating season approaches. The versatile e-drive retails for US$2,999.

For comparative purposes, the $999 ePropulsion eLite we mentioned previously weighs 14.7 lb (6.7 kg), not including its own mounting bracket, and puts out 500 watts of nominal power. It lags well behind in range, offering just under 5 nautical miles (9.3 km) at a 3.7-mph (6-km) cruising speed.

Another similar outboard, the French-developed Temo 1000 is also on the verge of launching in the US. That 1,100-W model weighs 35 lb (16 kg) and boasts a removable battery that docks inside the shaft. It's available for preorder at $3,500.

Source: Remigo via Powerboat World