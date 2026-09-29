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Marine

Rolls-Royce 'Point Break' yacht helm vanishes for extra party space

By David Szondy
September 29, 2026
Rolls-Royce 'Point Break' yacht helm vanishes for extra party space
The Point Break helm deployed
The Point Break helm deployed
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The Point Break helm deployed
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The Point Break helm deployed
Point Break helm showing the steering controls
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Point Break helm showing the steering controls
The pedestal in the foreground covers the helm after it's folded up.
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The pedestal in the foreground covers the helm after it's folded up.
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At this year's Monaco Yacht Show, Rolls-Royce took the opportunity to make the world premiere of its NautIQ Bridge "Point Break" concept, which hides away the yacht's helm controls when not needed to give more space for socializing and entertainment.

Luxury yachts in the 50-m (164-ft) range look pretty impressive and often are, with their suites, cabins, Jacuzzis, sundecks, and general cushiness. They also boast some decent engines, stabilizers, and other seakeeping technology that make for smooth sea passages.

However, the average vessel isn't exactly sailing around the world for years on end like a commercial freighter. Odds are, it will spend more time at anchor tied up at dock than it does at sea. Even when it does go for a spin, it's usually more of a holiday home than a passage maker.

When the Bridge Becomes Living Space

That's a problem when it comes to the wheelhouse, where the captain controls the Yacht and navigates its course. On the move, the readouts and controls are vital to the craft's functions and safety. But in port, they're just so many high-tech gewgaws that get in the way because, on a yacht, the wheelhouse is also premium upper-deck real estate for relaxing and entertaining.

Since most people don't share my enthusiasm for admiring brigade controls, Rolls-Royce has come up with a way to re-engineer the helm to tuck the gubbins away until needed again.

Designed for semi-custom yachts that are built partly to the customers' specifications, Point Break is an operational, high-efficiency command center for the captain and crew, complete with a head-up readout, that neatly folds up into a neat little pedestal while the readouts fold into the floor. Transformation complete, the wheelhouse becomes a dedicated social space where guests can relax when they aren't taxing their brains about how the blazes the yacht is steered.

That could be a selling point in itself.

Point Break helm showing the steering controls
Point Break helm showing the steering controls

Aside from its hideaway party piece, Rolls-Royce says that Point Break also boasts the company's integrated mtu NautIQ ecosystem, with its bridge-to-propeller design that links the controls directly through the power generation, energy management, and propulsion systems. In addition, the mtu NautIQ Foresight provides real-time monitoring of the engines and systems along with AI-supported documentation and operational management.

"Our customers are looking for ways to maximize onboard space without compromising safety or operational readiness," said Christian Paolini, Managing Director, Bridge & Automation Systems at Rolls-Royce Power Systems in Italy. "With Point Break, we have reimagined one of the yacht's most space-intensive operational areas to address evolving customer expectations. By combining advanced digital technologies with a new architectural approach, we have created a bridge that enhances operational efficiency, supports captains and crews, and returns valuable onboard space to its original purpose: being enjoyed by owners and guests. Point Break reflects our vision for the future of yacht bridge design."

Source: Rolls-Royce

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David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

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