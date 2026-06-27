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Marine

World's first 100% electric hydrofoil pilot boat hits the water

By David Szondy
June 27, 2026
World's first 100% electric hydrofoil pilot boat hits the water
The Artemis EF-12 Pilot is progressing through sea trials
The Artemis EF-12 Pilot is progressing through sea trials
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The Artemis EF-12 Pilot is progressing through sea trials
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The Artemis EF-12 Pilot is progressing through sea trials
Controls of the Artemis EF-12 Pilot
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Controls of the Artemis EF-12 Pilot
What lies beneath the Artemis EF-12 Pilot
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What lies beneath the Artemis EF-12 Pilot
The Artemis EF-12 Pilot struts its stuff
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The Artemis EF-12 Pilot struts its stuff
View gallery - 4 images

Artemis Technologies has launched its latest take on the electric-propelled hydrofoil with its EF-12, which is billed as the world's first 100% electric, zero-emissions hydrofoil pilot boat designed to make transporting ships' pilots greener and safer.

Though it's not widely used today, a once-common phrase in politics was "dropping the pilot," used to describe the removal of a foundational, long-serving, or highly experienced expert whose influence has become inconvenient to current leadership.

Its origin comes from the maritime profession of a harbor pilot – an expert with deep training and experience in local waters and their hazards, whose job is to go aboard large ships to navigate them safely in or out of a harbor.

EF-12

It's a dangerous job. Putting the pilot aboard an inbound ship or retrieving them from an outbound one must take place between the ship and a pilot boat while at sea. It often involves the pilot making a carefully timed jump from one vessel to the other, while hoping not to be caught between the two or dumped into the ocean.

Because of this risk, the highly specialized pilot boat evolved. These vessels are designed for stability in heavy seas, featuring a deep-V planing or semi-displacement hull made to cut through chop rather than pound over it. They must maintain speeds of up to 25 knots (29 mph, 46 km/h) in rough coastal waters while remaining watertight and self-righting like a lifeboat.

Furthermore, a pilot boat is heavily reinforced and wrapped in heavy-duty elastomeric, polyurethane, or foam-filled fenders to absorb severe impacts when coming alongside a moving ship's hull. Below decks, the power plant must be heavy-duty, providing rapid throttling and precise maneuvering.

What lies beneath the Artemis EF-12 Pilot
What lies beneath the Artemis EF-12 Pilot

According to Belfast-based Artemis Technologies, the EF-12 Pilot is intended to do the job of an advanced pilot boat while cutting emissions. It uses the proprietary Artemis eFoiler electric propulsion system – available in both single and dual propulsion configurations – which integrates carbon-fiber hydrofoils with an electronically controlled flight control system. This lifts the hull out of the water, reducing hydrodynamic drag and minimizing wake generation. Consequently, it can move at greater speeds in harbors without causing shore erosion.

By actively stabilizing its ride height, roll, and pitch, the boat steadies the deck for transferring the pilot safely, even at speed. It boasts a top speed of up to 32 knots (37 mph, 59 km/h), a foiling range of up to 45 to 55 nautical miles (52 to 63 miles/83 to 102 km), and can recharge in less than an hour using an ultra-fast DC charging unit.

"Pilotage places very specific demands on a vessel," said Dr Iain Percy, CEO of Artemis Technologies. "The Artemis EF‑12 Pilot applies proven foiling technology to meet those demands, delivering an efficient, fully electric solution that supports pilots, crews and port operations globally."

Source: Artemis Technologies

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MarineHydrofoilShipping
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David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

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