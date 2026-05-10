© 2026 New Atlas
Marine

World’s largest sailing cruise ship blends luxury with green tech

By David Szondy
May 10, 2026
World’s largest sailing cruise ship blends luxury with green tech
The Orient Express Corinthian underway
The Orient Express Corinthian underway
View 8 Images
The Orient Express Corinthian being kitted out
1/8
The Orient Express Corinthian being kitted out
Inside the Orient Express Corinthian
2/8
Inside the Orient Express Corinthian
The Orient Express Corinthian puts an emphasis on old-school luxury
3/8
The Orient Express Corinthian puts an emphasis on old-school luxury
The Orient Express Corinthian uses a high-tech sailing system
4/8
The Orient Express Corinthian uses a high-tech sailing system
Deck view of the Orient Express Corinthian
5/8
Deck view of the Orient Express Corinthian
The Orient Express Corinthian has a hull designed for optimum speed and efficiency
6/8
The Orient Express Corinthian has a hull designed for optimum speed and efficiency
The Orient Express Corinthian underway
7/8
The Orient Express Corinthian underway
The Orient Express Corinthian has been officially christened before entering service
8/8
The Orient Express Corinthian has been officially christened before entering service
View gallery - 8 images

The world's largest sailing cruise ship has a name: the Orient Express Corinthian. The first of the Silenseas class, incorporating a number of high-tech features, has officially been christened at the Joubert graving dock in Saint-Nazaire, France.

Modern cruise ships don't have a very good reputation these days. Gone are the days when taking to sea was an exotic adventure mixed with pampered luxury – or even just a cheap way to cross the ocean in a windowless inside cabin. Now they're seen more as overegged luxury resorts with very wet basements, rude passenger behavior and outbreaks of little-heard-of diseases.

Rail travel has suffered a similar collapse in recent decades as it tends to resemble more like traveling on a very large bus. Ironically, one company seems determined to reverse both these trends or, at least, provide an escape route.

Orient Express Corinthian

Orient Express, a brand developed by Accor and the luxury conglomerate LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton), has made a name for itself by reviving the legendary Orient Express railway company using 17 original historic carriages from the "Nostalgie Istanbul Orient Express" to relaunch luxury rail travel between Paris and Istanbul beginning in 2027.

The purpose is to revive the experience of train travel of the years between the First and Second World Wars, an era marked by ostentation, personal service, gourmet meals, and a possible murder if Hercule Poirot happened to be aboard.

As the name suggests, the Orient Express Corinthian aims to do something similar for sea travel. However, instead of echoing the past, the new ship brings some high-tech embellishments to cruising that are also eco friendly.

The Orient Express Corinthian has been officially christened before entering service
The Orient Express Corinthian has been officially christened before entering service

Developed with over a decade of naval research behind it, the new ship uses the SolidSail propulsion system, sailing under the force of the wind whenever conditions permit. But if you're looking for the whole Master and Commander bit with hoards of sailors tugging on ropes, it's going to look pretty anti-climactic.

The SolidSail system uses three rigid sail units composed of glass fiber, carbon, and epoxy resin panels. It's equipped with the AeolDrive system, with the masts capable of 360° rotation and 70° tilting for bridge clearance. The sailing panels are shifted by servo motors under computer control, so it's all very robotic and automated.

When the Orient Express Corinthian isn't running under sail, it has a hybrid liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant to make sure it reaches port on schedule with a minimum of emissions. The hull has also been designed for maximum efficiency, capable of reaching speeds of up to 17 knots (19.6 mph, 31.5 km/h) under power and 12 knots (13.8 mph, 22.2 km/h) achieved in 20-knot winds under sail alone. In a further green nudge, the ship is also capable of conversion to hydrogen power.

The Orient Express Corinthian puts an emphasis on old-school luxury
The Orient Express Corinthian puts an emphasis on old-school luxury

For further eco credentials, the vessel has an AI-assisted detection system for collision avoidance with whales and other marine mammals, and there's a computer-controlled system to maintain vessel position without anchoring to preserve the seabed while stopped for a bit of sightseeing or water sports.

The Orient Express Corinthian isn't the biggest sailing cruiser afloat in terms of passenger numbers compared to her sheer size. It can carry up to 130 passengers in 54 suites, though it also carries 170 crew, so the travelers are unlikely to want for attention.

"Bringing Orient Express to the sea fits naturally within the imagination of this legendary brand: a journey rooted in discovery, unhurried time, excellence, and elegance. Orient Express Corinthian embodies this vision with majesty and boldness," said Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Accor. "Thanks to its sail-powered propulsion, its spaces enhanced by rare materials, and by offering a unique experience designed for an international clientele, we have met a threefold challenge: industrial, architectural, and artistic. This sailing vessel, born from the collaboration and trust built over the past two years between Accor and Chantiers de l’Atlantique, now proudly showcases the very best of French expertise and craftsmanship."

If you're interested in traveling aboard the Orient Express Corinthian bookings are available here.

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

MarineShipsSailingLuxuryWorld's Largest
No comments
David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Unlike other amphibious cars and campers, the StabiX 250UC is a proper boat ready to open things up on the water
Marine
Radical amphibious camper journeys to wilds other RVs will never find
The StabiX 250 is a different kind of RV, an amphibian built for land-sea adventures and turning unpeopled islands into private base camps. Part boat, part all-terrain rover and part camper, the innovative 250 supports adventures like no other.
Sharrow offers its propellers in several colors
Marine
Sharrow's madly torqued propellers make production quantum leap
Sharrow made an efficiency breakthrough the instant it transformed propeller blades into twisted loops, but efficient manufacturing has proven more difficult. It's finally scaling production and slashing build times with 3D sand-casting technology.
The reactor will be installed in a Vard 3 construction ship as a demo
Marine
Small modular nuclear reactors could cut commercial shipping emissions
Nuclear power isn't just for naval ships anymore as demonstrated by the Nuclear Propulsion in merchant Shipping (NuProShip II) project led by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology which is looking at fitting nuclear reactors to heavy-duty commercial vessels.
Candela is celebrating its P-12 foiling ferry completing "a 160-nautical-mile journey - the longest ever by an electric passenger ship"
Marine
Hydrofoiling electric ferry completes record 160-nautical-mile voyage
The "world’s first serial-production electric hydrofoil ferry" – the Candela P-12 – has completed a record-breaking voyage from Gothenburg in Sweden to Oslo in Norway, clocking up 160 nautical miles over the epic three-day journey.
It looks far narrower from the side, but the wings give the Super Sub a width of 10.8 feet (3.3 m)
Marine
Triple-speed personal submarine steers nimbly through subaquatic world
The Super Sub that creator U-Boat Worx calls the fastest, most advanced private sub ever built is about to be delivered to the first customer, giving a fortunate fractional-percenter what's sure to be an addictive, highly immersive new hobby.
The Hydroflyer FF is described as a "no compromise leap forward that sets a new benchmark for personal watercraft," while the AL platform is "designed to bring more riders into the sport"
Marine
World's most powerful eFoil is also one of the easiest to learn on
Your first eFoil probably shouldn't be a 10,000-watt machine capable of 60 km/h. Hydroflyer spent years building one that disagrees, and has now launched "the most advanced electric hydro-foiling board ever created for water sports."
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!