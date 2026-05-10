World’s largest sailing cruise ship blends luxury with green tech

The world's largest sailing cruise ship has a name: the Orient Express Corinthian. The first of the Silenseas class, incorporating a number of high-tech features, has officially been christened at the Joubert graving dock in Saint-Nazaire, France.

Modern cruise ships don't have a very good reputation these days. Gone are the days when taking to sea was an exotic adventure mixed with pampered luxury – or even just a cheap way to cross the ocean in a windowless inside cabin. Now they're seen more as overegged luxury resorts with very wet basements, rude passenger behavior and outbreaks of little-heard-of diseases.

Rail travel has suffered a similar collapse in recent decades as it tends to resemble more like traveling on a very large bus. Ironically, one company seems determined to reverse both these trends or, at least, provide an escape route.

Orient Express Corinthian

Orient Express, a brand developed by Accor and the luxury conglomerate LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton), has made a name for itself by reviving the legendary Orient Express railway company using 17 original historic carriages from the "Nostalgie Istanbul Orient Express" to relaunch luxury rail travel between Paris and Istanbul beginning in 2027.

The purpose is to revive the experience of train travel of the years between the First and Second World Wars, an era marked by ostentation, personal service, gourmet meals, and a possible murder if Hercule Poirot happened to be aboard.

As the name suggests, the Orient Express Corinthian aims to do something similar for sea travel. However, instead of echoing the past, the new ship brings some high-tech embellishments to cruising that are also eco friendly.

The Orient Express Corinthian has been officially christened before entering service Orient Express

Developed with over a decade of naval research behind it, the new ship uses the SolidSail propulsion system, sailing under the force of the wind whenever conditions permit. But if you're looking for the whole Master and Commander bit with hoards of sailors tugging on ropes, it's going to look pretty anti-climactic.

The SolidSail system uses three rigid sail units composed of glass fiber, carbon, and epoxy resin panels. It's equipped with the AeolDrive system, with the masts capable of 360° rotation and 70° tilting for bridge clearance. The sailing panels are shifted by servo motors under computer control, so it's all very robotic and automated.

When the Orient Express Corinthian isn't running under sail, it has a hybrid liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant to make sure it reaches port on schedule with a minimum of emissions. The hull has also been designed for maximum efficiency, capable of reaching speeds of up to 17 knots (19.6 mph, 31.5 km/h) under power and 12 knots (13.8 mph, 22.2 km/h) achieved in 20-knot winds under sail alone. In a further green nudge, the ship is also capable of conversion to hydrogen power.

The Orient Express Corinthian puts an emphasis on old-school luxury Orient Express

For further eco credentials, the vessel has an AI-assisted detection system for collision avoidance with whales and other marine mammals, and there's a computer-controlled system to maintain vessel position without anchoring to preserve the seabed while stopped for a bit of sightseeing or water sports.

The Orient Express Corinthian isn't the biggest sailing cruiser afloat in terms of passenger numbers compared to her sheer size. It can carry up to 130 passengers in 54 suites, though it also carries 170 crew, so the travelers are unlikely to want for attention.

"Bringing Orient Express to the sea fits naturally within the imagination of this legendary brand: a journey rooted in discovery, unhurried time, excellence, and elegance. Orient Express Corinthian embodies this vision with majesty and boldness," said Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Accor. "Thanks to its sail-powered propulsion, its spaces enhanced by rare materials, and by offering a unique experience designed for an international clientele, we have met a threefold challenge: industrial, architectural, and artistic. This sailing vessel, born from the collaboration and trust built over the past two years between Accor and Chantiers de l’Atlantique, now proudly showcases the very best of French expertise and craftsmanship."

If you're interested in traveling aboard the Orient Express Corinthian bookings are available here.