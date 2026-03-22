Quad-thruster super submarine promises (filthy rich) buyer 3x speed

Ever looked at a project that seemed so out there and fantastical you thought, "That will never materialize beyond pretty computer renderings on my touchscreen?" We do so multiple times on any given week, but some such projects actually do make it to the real world. The nimble, high-speed Super Sub creator U-Boat Worx calls the fastest, most advanced private sub ever built arrives as the latest. Not only has this impressive subaquatic projectile made it to production, it's officially on its way to the first buyer, giving a fortunate fractional-percenter what's sure to be an addictive, highly immersive new hobby.

While the plan to develop a production all-electric submersible speedy enough to out-swim dolphins did indeed sound like the type of grandiose endeavor that could end quietly as forgotten vaporware, it became quickly clear that it was more than that. First, the Super Sub was conceived not by a bright-eyed startup but by U-Boat Worx, the Dutch company that's been manufacturing dozens of luxury craft for commercial and private subsea exploration since 2005.

Second, the project moved along steadily, with regular updates to remind the world that it was still pushing onward. The most recent of those updates was the debut of a production model just last year.

The outrageous Super Sub – the world's fastest private submersible – at the 2023 Monaco Yacht Show U-Boat Worx

But while the completion of the first production model felt for a moment like the full realization of the project's endgame, it still fell short of any business's ultimate goal: delivering product to the paying customer. In the case of the Super Sub's debut last year, there was still a last round of sea trials and final certification by DNV before that delivery could happen.

U-Boat Worx announced this month that those sea trials have been completed and full safety approval granted by DNV. Final preparations are now being made for handover to what we can only assume is an incredibly anxious #1 Super Sub buyer.

Though the Super Sub won't get mistaken for the 123-foot-long (37.5-m) superyacht-sub U-Boat has in the works, it does extend longer than most U-Boat subs at 21.3 feet (6.5 m) from the tip of its tail foils to the nose of its panoramic three-person bubble canopy. U-Boat has stretched the lithe body out for high speeds and reactive maneuvering, adding in a pair of wings at the sides that give it a much wider top view than profile.

It looks far narrower from the side, but the wings give the Super Sub a width of 10.8 feet (3.3 m) U-Boat Worx/Tom van Oossanen

Forward drive power comes from a quartet of electric thrusters arranged neatly at the rear, each split by a pilot-controlled hydrofoil used to direct thrust. The four drive units combine for up to 100 kW, delivering the Super Sub's 9-knot (16.7 km/h) top speed. That may not sound like much to those used to putting marine drive power to work on the water's surface, but it is in fact three times the 3-knot (5.6-km/h) ceiling of U-Boat models like the Nemo and Nexus and personal subs from the competition over at Triton.

Each rear thruster has an adjustable hydrofoil for steering and maneuvering the vessel U-Boat Worx/Tom van Oossanen

The Aquaventure Seabird we looked at some 15 years ago claimed a 22-knot (41-km/h) top speed, but that unpowered vessel required a tow from the surface, which feels like cheating ... or at the very least calls for a separate "fastest" category. Unsurprisingly, the fastest military submarines in history are still well out ahead with speeds topping 40 knots (74 km/h)... but that's a different topic entirely.

The Super Sub also has a small pair of thrusters on its wings combining for 12 kW. Its hyper-precision sonar system automatically adjusts trajectory as needed to ensure safe navigation within the vessel's 1,000-foot (300-m) depth rating. The 62-kWh battery pack delivers up to eight hours of endurance and 10 nautical miles (18.5 km) of range. The integrated steering system puts serious maneuverability at the pilot's fingertips, and the Super Sub can dive and ascend at angles up to 45 degrees and make turns of up to 30 degrees.

The Super Sub is capable of speeds up to 9 knots, three times what other U-Boat Worx personal subs can manage U-Boat Worx/Tom van Oossanen

The final certification testing took place in Curacao and involved proving the sub's propulsion capability, handling, and onboard control and safety system operation. It also involved testing the 96-hour backup life support system that delivers oxygen supply, air filtration with CO2 scrubbing and emergency backup power.

U-Boat Worx doesn't list Super Sub pricing, but reports dating back to the vessel's 2023 Monaco Boat Show appearance put the base price at €5.2 million (approx. US$6 million). On a happy note, that staggering sticker might just help better justify the half-million the slower, lighter Nemo personal sub demands, or maybe even the $1.3 million you need to pile up for a 1.5-second hoovering hypercar. Those latter prices look downright thrifty in comparison.

Based on the countdown clock running on its website, U-Boat Worx will complete the official handover to its first Super Sub customer on Thursday. If it releases new details, images or video, we'll be sure to report back on the event.

Source: U-Boat Worx

