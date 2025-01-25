© 2025 New Atlas
Marine

Super Sub thrills with high speed, sharp turns and steep climbs

By Paul Ridden
January 25, 2025
Super Sub thrills with high speed, sharp turns and steep climbs
The Super Sub made its first public splash at the 2023 Monaco Yacht Show, and now the first production unit has been launched
The Super Sub made its first public splash at the 2023 Monaco Yacht Show, and now the first production unit has been launched
View 8 Images
The Super Sub made its first public splash at the 2023 Monaco Yacht Show, and now the first production unit has been launched
1/8
The Super Sub made its first public splash at the 2023 Monaco Yacht Show, and now the first production unit has been launched
Two passengers plus a pilot access the Super Sub through a hatch up top
2/8
Two passengers plus a pilot access the Super Sub through a hatch up top
Each thruster is paired with a foil to control direction
3/8
Each thruster is paired with a foil to control direction
The Super Sub seats three in plush ergo chairs, enclosing occupants in an acrylic bubble boasting "unparalleled clarity"
4/8
The Super Sub seats three in plush ergo chairs, enclosing occupants in an acrylic bubble boasting "unparalleled clarity"
Steps into U-Boat Worx’s signature ultra-clear acrylic hull can fold either side of the rear seat when not in use
5/8
Steps into U-Boat Worx’s signature ultra-clear acrylic hull can fold either side of the rear seat when not in use
The first production Super Sub has a reported top speed of 9 knots
6/8
The first production Super Sub has a reported top speed of 9 knots
The Super Sub's endurance is up to 8 hours per charge
7/8
The Super Sub's endurance is up to 8 hours per charge
The Super Sub has enough life support for at least 96 hours, which includes air supply and filtering, food, water and lighting
8/8
The Super Sub has enough life support for at least 96 hours, which includes air supply and filtering, food, water and lighting
View gallery - 8 images

Dutch company U-Boat Worx first proposed adding a new flagship undersea explorer to its range back in 2021. The design got a speed boost the following year, and now the first production Super Sub has been revealed.

Described as "the most hydrodynamic sub on the market" when it was first proposed, the Super Sub was designed for speed. Back then its four thrusters – totaling 60 kW – were engineered to push the three-person submersible to speeds of 8 knots – that's reportedly faster than the cruising speed of a bottlenose dolphin – at depths of up to 300 m (984.25 ft).

The 2022 update saw that top speed bumped to 10 knots, and U-Boat Worx officially revealed the Super Sub at the 2023 Monaco Yacht Show – listing it for sale and aiming to deliver by October 2024. A little later than planned, the first production unit has now been announced, and it appears to have split the difference on top speed – its now 100-kW (total) thrusters maxing out at 9 knots (10.35 mph, 16.67 km/h) under the surface.

The Super Sub seats three in plush ergo chairs, enclosing occupants in an acrylic bubble boasting "unparalleled clarity"
The Super Sub seats three in plush ergo chairs, enclosing occupants in an acrylic bubble boasting "unparalleled clarity"

The Super Sub's panoramic acrylic bubble can accommodate two passengers plus a pilot – secured in plush ergonomic seating by five-point harnesses. The company says that occupants will be able to enjoy "exhilarating steep 45-degree climbs and impressive inclined underwater maneuvers, offering an experience like no other" thanks to foils mounted at the rear.

A 62-kWh pressure-tolerant battery pack is reckoned good for up to 8 hours of underwater adventuring per charge. Access is via a hatch to the top, and each vessel is equipped with at least 96 hours of air supply – as well as CO2 scrubbers, light, food and water.

The bullet-shaped electric sub measures 6.5 m (21 ft) in length, is 3.27 m (10.7 ft) wide and has a height of 2.14 m (7 ft). It tips the scales at 9,000 kg (19,841.6 lb).

Two passengers plus a pilot access the Super Sub through a hatch up top
Two passengers plus a pilot access the Super Sub through a hatch up top

"The Super Sub is a marvel of engineering and luxury," said the company's Roy Heijdra. "It’s more than a submersible – it’s a first-class ticket to explore the ocean like never before, combining speed, safety, and sophistication in every dive."

Our gallery includes photos (not renders) of the first production unit. The order books are now open for subsequent builds, but the company will only reveal pricing to potential buyers. In addition to well-heeled underwater thrill-seekers, U-Boat Worx also sees the Super Sub as "a strong candidate for use in search and rescue missions or other specialized operations."

Product page: U-Boat Worx Super Sub

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

MarineU-Boat WorxSubmarineLuxuryRecreational vehicle
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!