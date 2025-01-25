Super Sub thrills with high speed, sharp turns and steep climbs

Dutch company U-Boat Worx first proposed adding a new flagship undersea explorer to its range back in 2021. The design got a speed boost the following year, and now the first production Super Sub has been revealed.

Described as "the most hydrodynamic sub on the market" when it was first proposed, the Super Sub was designed for speed. Back then its four thrusters – totaling 60 kW – were engineered to push the three-person submersible to speeds of 8 knots – that's reportedly faster than the cruising speed of a bottlenose dolphin – at depths of up to 300 m (984.25 ft).

The 2022 update saw that top speed bumped to 10 knots, and U-Boat Worx officially revealed the Super Sub at the 2023 Monaco Yacht Show – listing it for sale and aiming to deliver by October 2024. A little later than planned, the first production unit has now been announced, and it appears to have split the difference on top speed – its now 100-kW (total) thrusters maxing out at 9 knots (10.35 mph, 16.67 km/h) under the surface.

The Super Sub seats three in plush ergo chairs, enclosing occupants in an acrylic bubble boasting "unparalleled clarity" U-Boat Worx

The Super Sub's panoramic acrylic bubble can accommodate two passengers plus a pilot – secured in plush ergonomic seating by five-point harnesses. The company says that occupants will be able to enjoy "exhilarating steep 45-degree climbs and impressive inclined underwater maneuvers, offering an experience like no other" thanks to foils mounted at the rear.

A 62-kWh pressure-tolerant battery pack is reckoned good for up to 8 hours of underwater adventuring per charge. Access is via a hatch to the top, and each vessel is equipped with at least 96 hours of air supply – as well as CO2 scrubbers, light, food and water.

The bullet-shaped electric sub measures 6.5 m (21 ft) in length, is 3.27 m (10.7 ft) wide and has a height of 2.14 m (7 ft). It tips the scales at 9,000 kg (19,841.6 lb).

Two passengers plus a pilot access the Super Sub through a hatch up top U-Boat Worx

"The Super Sub is a marvel of engineering and luxury," said the company's Roy Heijdra. "It’s more than a submersible – it’s a first-class ticket to explore the ocean like never before, combining speed, safety, and sophistication in every dive."

Our gallery includes photos (not renders) of the first production unit. The order books are now open for subsequent builds, but the company will only reveal pricing to potential buyers. In addition to well-heeled underwater thrill-seekers, U-Boat Worx also sees the Super Sub as "a strong candidate for use in search and rescue missions or other specialized operations."

