World's most powerful eFoil is also one of the easiest to learn on

While the rest of the eFoil industry seems to be quietly shrinking its designs – smaller boards, lighter motors, more discreet profiles – Hydroflyer went the other way entirely, bringing a dirt-bike sensibility to electric hydrofoiling and building what's claimed to be the quickest, most powerful eFoil on the planet.

An eFoil (electric hydrofoil) works by using an underwater wing to lift the board clear of the surface as it picks up speed, cutting drag and producing that uncanny sensation of skimming through air just above the water. Because the motor is electric and the foil does most of the work, the noise, the churn, the fumes – the whole obnoxious package that defines traditional personal watercraft – are largely gone.

Most eFoil riders stand with their feet as the only two points of contact, but Canadian inventor Jerry McArthur – who came up through motocross and snowmobiles, not surf culture – thought that keeping your hands free meant leaving stability on the table.

Hydroflyer claims the FF is the quickest, most powerful eFoil on the market Hydroflyer

Working with South African foil specialist Unifoil, he first tackled that problem in 2021 with the original Hydroflyer, a consumer-level eFoil that added a set of handlebars to create a four-point-contact stance. This gives beginners a much more forgiving platform while still letting experienced riders crank into aggressive, sharp turns. The new FF and the AL are the Gen 2 evolution of that machine.

The limited-edition flagship FF runs a 10,000-watt motor – nearly double what you'd find in a typical eFoil today – and tops out at 60 km/h (37 mph). But Hydroflyer is surprisingly candid about the fact that raw top speed was never the point. What was engineered for was quickness, that immediate, explosive, gut-punch kind of acceleration that pulls you out of a turn before you've finished thinking about it.

Introducing Hydroflyer Gen 2

The motor pairs with a high-performance battery and a purpose-built onboard computer that manages all that energy output without letting it get away from you. Control runs through an ultra-low-profile finger throttle paired with a large front-facing display designed to stay readable while you're moving. The computer also handles real-time mapping of water depth, configurable ride zones, and full session data logging.

The whole board is made from carbon fiber, with a V-nose at the front and a weight-to-stiffness ratio that keeps it planted and responsive. The FF comes in two sizes. The Cruiser rides at 226 x 86 cm (89 x 34 in), with a foil wing spanning 1,225 sq cm (190 sq in) – generous enough to generate lift at lower speeds, which matters a lot when you're still figuring out your balance. Then there's the Sport at 152 x 83 cm (60 x 33 in), 33% shorter and tuned for riders who want to throw the board around aggressively. Both sport a mast that measures 78 cm (30.7 in), and are powered by the same powerful motor and battery configuration that could result in a 2.5-hour range.

The Hydroflyer FF packs a 10,000-watt motor for up to 60 km/h “flight” over the water Hydroflyer

Those numbers certainly make the Hydroflyer look like the fastest eFoil on paper, overshadowing rivals like the 8,160-watt, 50 km/h (31 mph) Awake Vinga S. But that doesn’t automatically make it king of the water. In October 2024, rider Zéphir hit 66 km/h (41 mph) on the river Seine in Paris on a 4,500-watt PWR-Foil REVO, underlining how smart hydrodynamics and efficient wings can beat raw power in a race.

Of course, not everyone needs a 10,000-watt flying machine. The new AL line mirrors the FF's two-size structure with the same Cruiser and Sport dimensions available, and the same internal monocoque (single-shell) chassis, but swaps in fiberglass instead of carbon fiber, an aluminum mast, and a more rounded nose. The motor drops to 5,600 watts, top speed settles at 40 km/h (25 mph), range trims to 2 hours, and the price roughly halves.

The FF models carry a starting price of US$18,995, while the AL models come in from $9,995. All variants are open for pre-order now with a 20% deposit, and Hydroflyer is targeting August 2026 for deliveries.

Source: Hydroflyer