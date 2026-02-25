McMurtry begins manufacturing its hypercar that you can drive upside down

Ten years since the company formed, the mad lads at McMurtry Automotive are bringing the record-setting Spéirling Pure hypercar to life. It's going into production at an all-new manufacturing facility in Wotton-under-Edge, England, and the first one is set to be handed over to a lucky owner before the end of 2026.

This is a culmination of the small but mighty engineering firm's work over a decade to develop a car like we've never really seen before, over 3,100 miles (5,000 km) of prototype testing, and more than 20 patents' worth of innovation.

It's too bad founder Sir David McMurtry – who passed away in 2024 – won't be around to see the company's production cars roll off the line; his sons and co-founder will carry on his work.

McMurtry opened its production facility in England earlier this month, and is now taking orders for its $1.34 million hypercar McMurtry Automotive

The Spéirling Pure will be built in McMurtry's new 29,000-sq-ft (2,694-sq-m) facility. The company says this space will also enable the team to expand its range of vehicles in the years to come. McMurtry is additionally building out a new division at its Gloucestershire headquarters to commercialize its performance-focused technologies for batteries, powertrains, and of course, downforce.

Twin 23,000-RPM fans create enough downforce to give the incredibly light Spéirling Pure enough traction to stay on the asphalt as it blasts through tracks McMurtry Automotive

To recap, the Spéirling Pure is an absolutely bonkers machine any way you slice it. It's an electric single-seater with an awfully short 150-inch (3,815-mm) wheelbase, and twin 23,000-RPM fans at the bottom that produce an incredible 4,400 lb (2,000 kg) of downforce for unmatched grip. That's enough to allow the 2,866-lb (1,300-kg) car to drive upside down.

WORLD FIRST: Driving Upside Down in McMurtry Spéirling Electric Hypercar | Top Gear Record Holder

With 1,000 horses on tap from the electric powertrain, this baby can hit a top speed of 190 mph (305 km/h), and go from 0-60 mph (97 km/h) in just 1.55 seconds. That's thanks to the light build, the downforce that provides traction, and the lack of wings which would add drag. Those figures have allowed the Pure to break records at the Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb and beat out F1 cars at the Top Gear Test Track.

The Spéirling Pure goes from 0-60 mph in just 1.5 seconds – and it can now be yours McMurtry Automotive

Once it goes into production, it'll be among the fastest-accelerating track weapons money can buy. A lot of money, I should say: it costs £995,000 (about US$1.34 million) before taxes and shipping. If days at the local circuit are your thing, you can place an order on the company's site. It looks particularly striking in teal.

You can get it in other colors, but I can't stop drooling over this teal Spéirling Pure McMurtry Automotive

Check out the Spéirling Pure on McMurtry's site.

Source: McMurtry Automotive