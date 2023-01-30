Scubajet combines eFoiling and e-surfing in one Hybridboard

Rather than having to buy both an eFoil and an electric surfboard for powered fun on the water, Austria's Scubajet – the folks behind the torpedo-shaped underwater propulsion devices – has launched its new Performance Series with a single board that combines both.

"E-foiling and e-surfing are two different passions of mine, and I don't want to miss out on either," said Scubajet CEO, Armin Kundigraber. "The Hybridboard solves exactly this problem. We poured our heart and soul into every detail of the Performance Series design, development, and production. Innovation, usability, and purpose have been paramount to us from the start."

Two and a half years in development, and inspired by its modular, versatile and powerful Portable Series, the Hybridboard is fashioned from carbon fiber, measures 174 cm long and 63 cm wide (68.5 x 24.8 in), and weighs in at 11.5 kg (25.35 lb) sans battery pack.

A Quick Release System is reported to make for a tool-free conversion from eFoil to electric surfboard in seconds. When used as an eFoil, the Scubajet propulsion capsule is mounted to a 75-cm (29.5-in) mast along with a High Aspect Wing, which was shaped using computational fluid dynamics for minimum water resistance. This jet capsule is attached to the board directly for e-surf mode.

The Hybridboard on the left has the jet capsule mounted directly to the board for motorized surfing, while the one on the right attaches the propulsion system to a mast and wing for eFoiling Scubajet

There are slots for two 1.7-kWh battery modules inside the board – each tipping the scales at 10 kg (22 lb) – for up to three hours of eFoiling or 40 minutes of electric surfing per charge. Top eFoil speed is 50 km/h (31 mph), with e-surfing a little slower at 45 km/h (28 mph).

Interestingly, users can either strap on a Scubajet remote wearable or utilize the Apple Watch Ultra as a dashboard. Either way, a handheld wireless trigger controls the speed, and cruise control has been included for fixed speeds.

The Hybridboard is up for pre-order now. A deposit of €5,500 is payable straight away, towards a total price of €15,800 (US$17,200) – though eFoil only and e-surf only configurations are also available. Shipping is expected to start from May/June, and more eFoil wings are due to follow "soon." The video below has more.

©SCUBAJET Performance Series Launch video

Product page: Scubajet Hybridboard