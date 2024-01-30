Stellar brings lightweight composite construction to modular kayaks

Modular kayaks may be easy to store and transport, but most are made of plastic, which isn't everyone's favorite material. Two new boats from Stellar are different, in that they feature sleek, stiff, glossy, lightweight composite bodies.

Called the S14 MOD and the S19 MOD, both kayaks are modular versions of a non-modular kayak already in Stellar's lineup, the S14G2.

They're also both offered in a choice of Advantage or Multi-Sport construction – the former sports a gel-coated fiberglass/foamcore-sandwich hull and deck, while the latter's hull is made of a lighter carbon fiber/Kevlar epoxy laminate. Twelve color choices are available.

Each connection point utilizes six wing bolts which go through threaded holes in the carbon fiber bulkheads Stellar

Designed as an all-around touring kayak, the S14 MOD measures 14 feet, 4 inches long by 24.4 in wide by 13.6 in deep (4.4 m by 62.1 cm by 34.5 cm) when its three sections are joined together.

The bow and stern sections are connected to either end of the cockpit section via six hand-tightened wing bolts, which go through six threaded holes in the sections' carbon fiber bulkheads. Stellar does advise applying some petroleum jelly to the bolts beforehand, to keep water from leaking in around them. The assembly process reportedly takes less than five minutes.

The kayaks are able to fit into the back of a compact car when disassembled Stellar

Some of the S14 MOD's other features include watertight bow and stern storage compartments (along with a smaller cockpit deck storage compartment); a padded seat, thigh braces and adjustable foot braces; a retractable skeg; plus preinstalled hardware for equipping the boat with a steerable rudder.

The Advantage version is claimed to weigh in at 42.5 lb (19.3 kg) and is priced at US$4,495, whereas the Multi-Sport tips the scales at 41.6 lb (18.9 kg) and costs $5,195.

The S19 MOD can be put together as a solo boat, or it can be turned into a tandem by adding its extra cockpit section Stellar

As far as basic features go, the tandem S19 MOD is much like the solo S14 MOD. The big difference is that it's made up of four sections, the extra one being a second cockpit for a second paddler – this brings its total assembled length to 19 inches (5.8 m). That said, if only one person is using it, it can be assembled in three pieces with just one cockpit.

The Advantage version of the S19 MOD reportedly weighs 67.2 lb (30.5 kg) and costs $5,995, while the 65.25-lb (29.6-kg) Multi-Sport goes for $6,695.

Some of the kayaks' features are outlined in the following video.

S14 Mod Sectional Kayak

Product pages: Stellar S14 MOD, Stellar S19 MOD

