Tankoa opts for a vertical bow on its next-gen superyacht

Italian yachtmaker Tankoa has signalled the "next step" in its superyacht program with the S702 Next 70, a 70 m (230 ft) beast with a near-vertical bow.

It's a whopping 4-deck beast with its own helipad up front, a two-story master suite and plenty of frameless glass to maximize the views from the interior. Running with a vertical bow offers extra storage area at the front of the ship, room in this case for a crew tender, rescue tender and jet skis. It's also a bit of a fashion statement, with a brutal and somewhat military look to it that might help it stand out from the crowd – not that there's much of a crowd in the 70-meter superyacht market to stand out from.

Powered by a pair of 2,447-horsepower CAT diesels and carrying a little over 42,000 gal (160,000 l) of fuel, the Next 70 will hit 17 knots at full throttle, or cruise long range at 12 knots. There's a 9-m (30-ft) limousine tender for important people like yourself, and a 5.5-m (18.8-ft) smaller tender you can use to show others who's boss.

The big Tankoa puts on quite a light show Tankoa

If you're lucky enough to get the big bedroom, it's a 1,600-sq-ft beauty spread over the main and upper deck, with its own private gym, panoramic lounge, dining/meeting area and side terraces, as well as a door leading up to the helipad. Two VIP suites sit where the skydeck might normally be on the upper deck.

There are plenty of social areas, including two pools, spa, sauna, sun decks and circular lounges sprinkled across every level above the waterline. Lighting is integrated, everywhere, and pretty special in its own right. And the overall design is quite striking, not just for its intimidating size, but for the S curves down the side where the decks run back to the stern.

Check out a video below, and jump into the gallery for a range of renders.

Tankoa's S702 Next 70 superyacht

Source: Tankoa