© 2023 New Atlas
Marine

This Is It: Catamaran makes waves as astounding glasshouse of the sea

By C.C. Weiss
September 27, 2023
This Is It: Catamaran makes waves as astounding glasshouse of the sea
From outside, the Tecnomar This Is It cat is a star, but from inside, the show is the water and its greater surroundings
From outside, the Tecnomar This Is It cat is a star, but from inside, the show is the water and its greater surroundings
View 7 Images
The impressive owner's suite features its own glassy views, along with a private terrace and a vertical garden – just steps away from the aft lounge
1/7
The impressive owner's suite features its own glassy views, along with a private terrace and a vertical garden – just steps away from the aft lounge
Light, neutral colors bring a sense of calm to the choppy seas
2/7
Light, neutral colors bring a sense of calm to the choppy seas
With that much glass, windows are virtually everywhere
3/7
With that much glass, windows are virtually everywhere
In addition to the near top-to-bottom side windows, there are also skylights to bring in natural light and create a more immersive sense of place
4/7
In addition to the near top-to-bottom side windows, there are also skylights to bring in natural light and create a more immersive sense of place
With several brands under its banner, The Italian Sea Group has a large facility in Marina di Carrara, Italy
5/7
With several brands under its banner, The Italian Sea Group has a large facility in Marina di Carrara, Italy
A little bit of extra ambiance adds to a relaxing massage
6/7
A little bit of extra ambiance adds to a relaxing massage
From outside, the Tecnomar This Is It cat is a star, but from inside, the show is the water and its greater surroundings
7/7
From outside, the Tecnomar This Is It cat is a star, but from inside, the show is the water and its greater surroundings
View gallery - 7 images

When you're out on the sea, the more ocean-top views, the better. That appears to be the thinking behind the all-new "This Is It" yacht from Tecnomar. The boatbuilder that has previously found itself interspersing glass and Lamborghini-inspired bodywork has now gone to the extreme, developing a catamaran that looks like an artistic piece of floating glass architecture. The seaborne conservatory features more than 600 square meters (6,450 sq ft) of glass windows and skylights, not to mention a glass-walled pool and showcase galley.

The Italian Sea Group (TISG), Tecnomar's parent company, makes clear that the This Is It project was undertaken to challenge norms and present a unique vision for the future. The design tasks a high-arched aluminum superstructure with holding firm the 600 square meters of top-to-bottom glass windows, providing unparalleled and magnificent views of the sea from virtually every square foot of the interior.

A little bit of extra ambiance adds to a relaxing massage
A little bit of extra ambiance adds to a relaxing massage

Down below, the dual hull lines have been been crafted and shaped for superior hydrodynamics, and while the high-riding cat won't be taking home any race trophies, its curvaceous shape will help it cruise through the water and air that lie ahead. TISG says much of the vessel's styling is inspired by the soft, natural curves and lines of sea creatures, and it adds in a little angular juxtaposition to make things interesting.

The 43.5-m (143-ft) This Is It's tall sides provide the best evidence of the vessel's glass factory worth of windows, but the owner's suite near the stern is also encased in glass. It features a scenic combination of large skylights and tall rear-facing windows, along with a terrace that complements those wide views with fresh, salt-kissed air. Next to the terrace, a vertical garden provides a touch of terrestrial greenery in contrast with the blue-on-blue of ocean meeting sky.

The impressive owner's suite features its own glassy views, along with a private terrace and a vertical garden – just steps away from the aft lounge
The impressive owner's suite features its own glassy views, along with a private terrace and a vertical garden – just steps away from the aft lounge

The This Is It interior features six cabins overall, a massage room, and a galley that uses switchable privacy glass to support open-style show cooking and events without excluding the option of a more private, intimate dining experience. The design employs premium materials throughout, including gold, bronze, titanium, carbon, oak, teak, marble, leather and Alcantara.

TISG says the This Is It motor catamaran will employ a selective catalytic reduction system to lower the NOx emissions in its exhaust gas and meet IMO Tier III requirements. It debuted the design at this week's Monaco Yacht Show.

Source: The Italian Sea Group

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

MarineYachtsYachts - 49CatamaranGlassmonaco yacht show 2023
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!