This Is It: Catamaran makes waves as astounding glasshouse of the sea

When you're out on the sea, the more ocean-top views, the better. That appears to be the thinking behind the all-new "This Is It" yacht from Tecnomar. The boatbuilder that has previously found itself interspersing glass and Lamborghini-inspired bodywork has now gone to the extreme, developing a catamaran that looks like an artistic piece of floating glass architecture. The seaborne conservatory features more than 600 square meters (6,450 sq ft) of glass windows and skylights, not to mention a glass-walled pool and showcase galley.

The Italian Sea Group (TISG), Tecnomar's parent company, makes clear that the This Is It project was undertaken to challenge norms and present a unique vision for the future. The design tasks a high-arched aluminum superstructure with holding firm the 600 square meters of top-to-bottom glass windows, providing unparalleled and magnificent views of the sea from virtually every square foot of the interior.

A little bit of extra ambiance adds to a relaxing massage Tecnomar/The Italian Sea Group

Down below, the dual hull lines have been been crafted and shaped for superior hydrodynamics, and while the high-riding cat won't be taking home any race trophies, its curvaceous shape will help it cruise through the water and air that lie ahead. TISG says much of the vessel's styling is inspired by the soft, natural curves and lines of sea creatures, and it adds in a little angular juxtaposition to make things interesting.

The 43.5-m (143-ft) This Is It's tall sides provide the best evidence of the vessel's glass factory worth of windows, but the owner's suite near the stern is also encased in glass. It features a scenic combination of large skylights and tall rear-facing windows, along with a terrace that complements those wide views with fresh, salt-kissed air. Next to the terrace, a vertical garden provides a touch of terrestrial greenery in contrast with the blue-on-blue of ocean meeting sky.

The impressive owner's suite features its own glassy views, along with a private terrace and a vertical garden – just steps away from the aft lounge Tecnomar/The Italian Sea Group

The This Is It interior features six cabins overall, a massage room, and a galley that uses switchable privacy glass to support open-style show cooking and events without excluding the option of a more private, intimate dining experience. The design employs premium materials throughout, including gold, bronze, titanium, carbon, oak, teak, marble, leather and Alcantara.

TISG says the This Is It motor catamaran will employ a selective catalytic reduction system to lower the NOx emissions in its exhaust gas and meet IMO Tier III requirements. It debuted the design at this week's Monaco Yacht Show.

Source: The Italian Sea Group

