TKO 001 jet-propelled surf board offers a new Kinetic Option

While there are now a number of jet-propelled electric surf boards, a few new arrivals on the scene still do stand out. The TKO 001 is such a beast, sporting carbon fiber construction, a 45-minute runtime, and a top speed of 55 km/h (34 mph).

Designed and manufactured by Singaporean startup The Kinetic Option, the TKO 001 is intended for use in both fresh and salt water – on rivers, lakes or out on the open sea – with or without waves present.

It generates up to 12 kilowatts of power, measures 180 cm (5.9 ft) in length, and reportedly tips the scales at 18 kg (39.7 lb) without its removable plug-and-play custom lithium battery – the latter figure admittedly doesn't mean much, as the board is only ever going to be used with its battery installed.

The TKO 001 shows off its not-so-traditional foot bindings The Kinetic Option

Riders control the speed via an included waterproof handheld remote, which features a screen that displays data such as current speed and battery charge level. As mentioned, that battery is claimed to provide up to 45 minutes of runtime per charge, although the average runtime is more around 40 minutes.

Unlike most powered surfboards, the TKO 001 incorporates snowboard-like foot bindings instead of the traditional open deck. If the user still manages to fall off, an included body-worn leash will cut power to the board's motor, keeping it close at hand.

The TKO 001 is priced at SGD $18,000 (about US$12,773), and can be preordered now – at 10% off – for an estimated late-2022 delivery. Prospective buyers can also place a deposit to secure a 2023 build spot.

It can be seen in action, in the video below.

Source: The Kinetic Option

