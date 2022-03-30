YuJet ups durability and power for Surfer XT electric surfboard

Back in mid-2020, Florida-based e-watersports startup YuJet launched an electric surfboard designed to bring "the power of a jetski to a surfboard." Now the company is back with a new more durable, more powerful model called the Surfer XT electric jetboard.

Powered surfboards essentially let you take the water to rip, carve and trick out as you please, rather than be pulled behind a boat. Electric boards allow you to do so relatively quietly and cleanly, without sacrificing any potential for on-water fun.

"After releasing our first surfboard, we continued to work to create products that take water sports to the next level," said co-founder Jeremy Schneiderman. "The YuJet Surfer XT is a statement of our dedication to elevating the thrill of surfing, experience and innovation. Our second product to market aimed to create a more durable, powerful and epic experience for anyone from beginners to experienced surfers. We are eager for everyone to take part in the fun and start cruising through the waves."

An all-new aluminum propulsion system with carbon-infused intake and impeller offers a top speed of 24 mph YuJet

The Surfer XT comes with a fully waterproof Li-ion battery module for up to 40 minutes of high-powered per-charge antics (or up to 16 miles/25.75 km) courtesy of an all-new aluminum propulsion system with a high-strength carbon-infused intake and impeller that can get riders up to a top speed 24 mph (38.6 km/h).

The carbon fiber board, formed using rotational molding for added durability, now features a new front nose bumper for extra protection in the event of mishaps, and is topped by diamond-cut EVA grips with reinforcement in key locations to help you stay put when performing your tricks. If you do end up in the drink, four soft-touch neoprene handles are included to help you haul yourself back on the board.

YuJet says that it takes just five minutes to learn how to ride the Surfer XT, and has included a slower beginner-friendly performance mode to help you get started, as well as a full-tilt Rider mode for more sporty endeavors – all controlled with a wireless hand-held remote with variable speed trigger.

Elsewhere, a GoPro mount is included on the nose for securing an actioncam to record your adventures, the electric jetboard rocks a set of four quick-release fins for tool-free transition from ride mode to transport, and YuJet promises low maintenance too, saying that users need only spray it down with freshwater before stowing it away ahead of the next ride.

The Surfer XT is available now for US$9,999. Meanwhile the price of the original YuJet Surfer has increased to $10,999.

Product page: YuJet Surfer XT