YuJet aims for the most fun on the water with Surfer electric jetboard

A design team comprising pro surfers and engineers has revealed its first product aimed at having eco-friendly fun on the water. The YuJet Surfer is an electric surfboard that's said to bring "the power of a jetski to a surfboard."

Surfboards able to propel themselves are nothing new, but they're still not a particularly common sight at beaches, lakes or rivers. If you want to make your own waves without polluting the local environment with noise and fumes, you could opt for even more rare all-electric boards. But it'll cost you a pretty penny – the recently announced Rävik S, for example, could set you back almost US$19,000. A new e-surfer from YuJet washes up at almost half that.

"We’ve worked for years to create a product that can propel powered water sports forward," said YuJet's co-founder, Jeremy Schneiderman. "Our first product to market, the YuJet Surfer, is the culmination of our passion, our experience, and our vision for the future. We wanted to make a product that was easy to ride for every skill level and could deliver the thrill of surfing in just minutes. We cannot wait for everyone to experience the excitement of the ride."

The YuJet Surfer electric jetboard can get up to 24 mph YuJet

The YuJet Surfer, like the Rävik S, rocks a carbon fiber hull with Eva grips and neoprene handles that helps it tip the scales at 20 lb (9 kg), with the battery removed. That Lithium-ion battery is reported waterproof and could keep you on the water for up to 40 minutes per charge. An electric motor drives a jetski-like water jet for up to 24 mph (38.6 km/h) of relatively quiet, local emissions-free e-surfing.

The wireless controller with variable speed trigger offers beginner and rider performance modes, and YuJet reckons that learners can be up and riding on the water in as little as five minutes.

And when it's time to head home, the fins and battery can be removed without needing tools. The company has aimed for minimal maintenance too, with a quick spray down with clean water all that's needed to keep the e-surfboard looking sharp. Optional accessories include a replacement battery, battery charger and wheel set (to help roll the board to waiting transport on land).

The YuJet Surfer is available from today for US$9,999, which ain't cheap. But if you have the cash to splash, it does look like fun – as you can see in the short video below.

YuJet Electric Surfboards!

Source: YuJet