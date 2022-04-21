U-Boat Worx puts the focus on all-around views for 9-person flagship sub

Back in 2016, Dutch submersible builder U-Boat Worx revealed a double-bubble tourist vessel named the Cruise Sub that could take up to nine people deep below the ocean waves. Now the company has unveiled an all-acrylic sibling with a single egg-shaped observation window.

The flagship Nexus series is made up of two models – one able to accommodate eight passengers (though that would include two children) and one pilot and the other managing a total of seven occupants. Each features an extra large elliptical pressure hull with business-class seating inside and up to 914 liters of interior space per person.

U-Boat Worx says it's installed the largest entrance hatch on a submersible of this size for easier access, and a passenger elevator can be optioned in too. Diving tanks have been mounted up top, the top and side floaters have been removed and the kind of revolving seats seen in the company's Cruise Subs have been installed to give passengers unrestricted views through the expansive observation window. And with supervision, a passenger can even operate the intuitive Manta controller for a more immersive dive experience.

The Nexus submersible features an extra large acrylic viewing bubble and business-class revolving seats U-Boat Worx

The new submersibles are optimized for ship-based launch and recovery, though can be deployed from land as well, and the setup comes with a wireless controller to navigate the vessel away from the support ship without a pilot inside, as well as keeping the Nexus in position above a dive site.

Each model is rated to depths of 200 meters (650 ft), and includes a 62-kWh pressure-tolerant Li-ion battery bank that's reckoned good for up to 18 hours of operation per charge over as many as 10 dives per day. The vessel is reported to be the fastest multi-passenger submersible on the market, featuring 10 6.4-kW thrusters for a top speed of 3 knots and boasting the ability to maneuver in any direction.

Like other subs from U-Boat Worx, the Nexus vessels will likely be headed for high-end tourist resorts, cruise lines and private operators. No pricing has been revealed, which in itself is a good indication of the expensive price tag that will accompany the new Nexus series.

Product page: U-Boat Worx Nexus