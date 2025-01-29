E-ferry with America's Cup foiling tech flies into commercial service

Whether you're running one of the first commercial foiling e-ferry services or not, it's important for your vessels to be on time. And right on schedule, Vessev's VS-9 has now officially joined the largest ferry operator in New Zealand.

Maritime New Zealand cleared the "Rivian of the sea" to join Fuller360's fleet of diesel ferries late last year, when Vessev revealed that the company expected commercial operations to start from January 29. That day has now arrived, and the first VS-9 – named Kermadec – has started flying passengers over Auckland's waters.

"The VS-9 is the first electric vessel to enter the Fullers360 fleet and represents an enormous step on their path to being net zero by 2040," said Vessev CEO, Eric Laakmann. "For the public, we’re thrilled that they can now also share in what we’ve been experiencing since the launch of the VS-9 in May.

"This new era of hydrofoiling vessels traces its origins to the efforts by Team New Zealand in the 2013 America’s Cup. It is fitting that today visitors to Auckland can now simply buy a ticket with Fullers360 to experience the new era of how we will move on the water."

The Vessev VS–9 is named the Kermadec, and has now started e-ferrying tourists around Auckland's Waitematā Harbour Vessev

As we noted in our previous coverage, there have been a number of foiling electric vessels launched over the years, but most of these have been recreational craft. In fact, the only other foiling electric ferry we know of that's entered into service is the P-12 from Candela – which has received orders from New Zealand.

But the kiwi's "largest ferry transport and tourism operator" has selected Vessev for clean, calm and quiet trips from Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour. Kermadec is 8.95 m (29.3 ft) in length and has capacity for up to 10 passengers per trip, plus a skipper and deckhand. Tourists and natives alike will be treated to "a spacious, modern interior designed of comfort and convenience" while enjoying views of the harbor, bridge and Gulf through panoramic windows.

The Vessev VS–9 can ferry up to 10 passengers per trip - plus a pilot and deckhand Vessev

The VS-9's electric propulsion system and hydrofoiling technology see the catamaran hull rise out of the water before reaching cruise speed, giving premium passengers "an experience more akin to flying than sailing." Its "type-approved" battery packs are reported good for a per-charge range of 50 nautical miles (57 miles/92 km) at a service speed of 25 knots (28.8 mph), though it can top out at 30 knots. The vessel also supports 90-kW fast-charging for quick turn-arounds.

Fuller360's foiling e-ferry service currently runs Wednesday to Sunday between 10am and 2pm. The next goal for the partnership appears to be the development of a 100-seater foiling e-ferry called the VS-18, though that's still very much on the drawing board.

Source: Vessev